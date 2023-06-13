Paul McCartney says you can thank AI for ‘the last Beatles record’

Paul McCartney said in a recent interview that ‘the last Beatles record’ will be released later this year with the help of artificial intelligence.

Finally, AI is doing something cool and not just creepy.

According to Beatles hitmaker Paul McCartney, you can expect one more song from the legendary group with a little help from artificial intelligence technology.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, the “Yesterday” artist said AI has enabled him and his producers to create “the last Beatles record” by pulling the late John Lennon‘s voice from demo tapes.

“We’ve just finished it up and it will be released this year,” McCartney, 80, shared. “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. So then we could mix the record as you would normally do.”

The track, which McCartney did not name, is believed to be “Now and Then,” an unfinished 1978 Lennon recording taped in the slain singer’s New York City apartment.

In 1995, the three then-living Beatles — McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — reunited to record new tracks as part of the multimedia retrospective project “The Beatles Anthology.” The songs came to life thanks to Lennon‘s demo tapes given to McCartney by Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, a year prior.

The sessions resulted in the release of the singles “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” in 1995 and 1996, respectively. But there was one song that the group famously couldn’t agree on and eventually shelved: “Now and Then.”

Since then, the song has been a passion project for McCartney.

In a 2012 BBC documentary about Electric Light Orchestra musician Jeff Lynne — who produced the “Anthology” sessions — McCartney spoke about his desire to finish and release the record with Lynne.

“There was another [track] that we started working on, but George went off it,” McCartney said of the recordings in the doc. “That one’s still lingering around, so I’m gonna nick in with Jeff and do it — finish it one of these days.”

In a 2021 New Yorker interview, the “Live and Let Die” songwriter reiterated his intention to finish “Now and Then,” despite Harrison having called it “f— rubbish.”

The “Hey Jude” musician regained hope for completing the track after working with director Peter Jackson on the 2021 Beatles documentary series “Get Back.”

“He was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette, where it had John’s voice and a piano,” McCartney said in this week’s interview. “He could separate them, with AI they could do it. They tell the machine, ‘That’s a voice, this is a guitar. Lose the guitar.’ And he did that.”

While he is thankful for AI’s ability to assist in the long-awaited song, McCartney still finds some aspects of the technology off-putting.

“People will say to me there’s a track where John’s singing one of my songs and it isn’t — it’s just AI, you know?” he said. “So all of that is kinda scary, but exciting ‘cause it’s the future. ... So there’s a good side to it and then a scary side and we just have to see where that leads.”