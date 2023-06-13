Blackpink’s Jennie ‘doing my best to recover’ after abruptly exiting stage in Melbourne

Jennie of Blackpink has released a statement after abruptly exiting the stage during a recent concert in Melbourne.

Blackpink singer Jennie issued a heartfelt statement and updated fans about her health Tuesday after abruptly exiting the stage during a recent concert in Melbourne.

Many expressed concern for the South Korean musician and actor after she walked off the stage Sunday in the middle of Blackpink’s performance of “Lovesick Girls.” Jennie was absent for the rest of the show. Rosé explained to the crowd that her bandmate “wasn’t feeling her best,” according to concert footage shared on social media.

“Dear Melbourne Blinks,” Jennie wrote on her Instagram story.

“I’m so sorry i wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment]. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

Talent management company YG Entertainment previously released a statement explaining that Jennie was “unable to complete the [show] due to her deteriorating condition.”

“Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end,” the statement continued.

“However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

In footage from the concert, Rosé can be seen addressing the audience alongside Lisa and Jisoo after Jennie disappeared backstage.

“Our hearts go out to her so that she feels better quickly,” Rosé told the crowd. “Most of all we’re just really sad that we can’t enjoy this moment with her. ... But she is OK, so don’t worry too much.”

Earlier that day, Rosé informed a smaller group of fans during soundcheck that Jennie was “not feeling too well” and decided to skip rehearsal and rest so that she could “be in a better condition to perform.”

“We miss her,” Rosé said. “But we’ll see her tonight.”

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé traveled to Melbourne over the weekend as part of their extended Born Pink world tour, which is coming to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Aug. 26. The K-pop super-group also visited California earlier this year to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Last month, Jennie took a break from touring to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson‘s new show “The Idol.” The recording artist makes her acting debut on the HBO series as a backup dancer for a troubled pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp.