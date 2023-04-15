Advertisement
Music

2023 Coachella: Live updates from Day 2

Four women dancing on a colorful stage
Blackpink performing in the Sahara Tent at Coachella in 2019.
(Amy Harris / Invision/AP)
By August Brown
Kenan Draughorne Suzy ExpositoMikael Wood
Share

Welcome — or welcome back — to live coverage of Day 2 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Saturday’s headliner is K-pop girl group Blackpink, one of the three nonwhite headliners this year, a first for Coachella. Last night culminated in an electrifying and historic two-hour set from Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny, while Sunday night will bring the looooong anticipated return to the stage of Frank Ocean.

Blackpink returns to Coachella after making its U.S. festival debut here in 2019.

Also on today’s bill: indie-rock supergroup boygenius, Rosalía, Charli XCX, Eric Prydz presents Holo, the Breeders, Underworld, the Linda Lindas, Jai Paul and many more.

Advertisement

Among our favorite performances on Friday: The Weeknd joining Metro Boomin’s all-star set (other special guests: Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage and Diddy); boygenius backing up their friends Muna; De La Soul rapping with Gorillaz; the return of Blink-182; and impeccable new wave from Debbie Harry and Blondie.

All weekend, The Times’ Mikael Wood, August Brown, Suzy Exposito, Kenan Draughorne and Vanessa Franko will be roaming the grounds of Indio’s Empire Polo Club and reporting on all the action as it happens.

INDO-CA-APRIL 14, 2023: Bad Bunny performs at Coachella Weekend one on April 14, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Coachella 2023: Bad Bunny throws a party with a conscience, and the best of the rest of Day 1

Bad Bunny headlines opening night of Coachella, which will also feature sets from alt-rock favorites Blink-182, Blondie, Gorillaz and the Chemical Brothers.

MusicEntertainment & ArtsCaliforniaCoachella
August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a culture columnist with the Latino Initiatives team at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newsroom as a music reporter in October 2020 and previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone. Exposito has also written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement