Blackpink in your area: K-pop supergroup sets Dodger Stadium concert

Blackpink — from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé — is coming to Dodger Stadium in August.

A Blackpink takeover of Dodger Stadium: How you like that, Angelenos?

The stadium announced Monday that the K-pop group known for hits including “Shut Down” and “Lovesick Girls” will return to Los Angeles in August as part of its Born Pink American tour encore.

The quartet — comprising of singers Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé — will play one stadium show Aug. 26 in L.A.. Blackpink has additional stadium shows set for Las Vegas, San Francisco and East Rutherford, N.J., before arriving at the home of the Dodgers.

Fans can register to buy presale tickets until early next week. Public ticket sales start April 28 at 10 a.m. local time after a series of presales for fan club members, registered buyers and American Express cardholders. Detailed information can be found at blackpinklive.com.

Over the weekend, Blackpink made history at Coachella 2023 as the first K-pop group to headline the Indio, Calif., festival. During its set the group performed “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That” and “Pink Venom.” Blackpink will return to the desert Sunday for Coachella’s second weekend.

Blackpink was last in Los Angeles in November 2022, when they played what is now BMO Stadium in Exposition Park. In 2019, they performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The supergroup released its latest album, “Born Pink,” in 2022. Blackpink has received various nominations for People’s Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and iHeart Radio Music Awards.