Advertisement
Music

Blackpink in your area: K-pop supergroup sets Dodger Stadium concert

four women in black dresses pose for a photo
Blackpink — from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé — is coming to Dodger Stadium in August.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

A Blackpink takeover of Dodger Stadium: How you like that, Angelenos?

The stadium announced Monday that the K-pop group known for hits including “Shut Down” and “Lovesick Girls” will return to Los Angeles in August as part of its Born Pink American tour encore.

The quartet — comprising of singers Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé — will play one stadium show Aug. 26 in L.A.. Blackpink has additional stadium shows set for Las Vegas, San Francisco and East Rutherford, N.J., before arriving at the home of the Dodgers.

Blackpink's Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé perform onstage in pink-accented costumes

Music

How to watch Saturday’s history-making Blackpink set at Coachella

Blackpink ruled the desert at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday night. Here’s how you can watch the group’s full performance.

Fans can register to buy presale tickets until early next week. Public ticket sales start April 28 at 10 a.m. local time after a series of presales for fan club members, registered buyers and American Express cardholders. Detailed information can be found at blackpinklive.com.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Blackpink made history at Coachella 2023 as the first K-pop group to headline the Indio, Calif., festival. During its set the group performed “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That” and “Pink Venom.” Blackpink will return to the desert Sunday for Coachella’s second weekend.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Music

Blackpink and boygenius rule Day 2 at Coachella 2023

Blackpink headlines Day 2 of Coachella 2023, which also features performances from boygenius, Rosalía, Charli XCX, Eric Prydz and the Breeders.

Blackpink was last in Los Angeles in November 2022, when they played what is now BMO Stadium in Exposition Park. In 2019, they performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The supergroup released its latest album, “Born Pink,” in 2022. Blackpink has received various nominations for People’s Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and iHeart Radio Music Awards.

MusicEntertainment & ArtsThings to Do
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement