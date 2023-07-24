Tori Kelly reportedly rushed to hospital with blood clots after fainting at dinner

Tori Kelly is reportedly in the ICU after losing consciousness “for a while” Sunday night.

Singer Tori Kelly was reportedly taken to the hospital Sunday night after suffering from severe blood clots.

Kelly was having dinner in downtown L.A. on Sunday night when she felt her heart begin to race. She ultimately lost consciousness “for a while,” a source told TMZ. She was allegedly driven by her dinner companions to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The report said Kelly’s doctors found blood clots around the “Never Alone” singer’s lungs and in her legs. A medical team was working to determine if clots were present near the Grammy winner’s heart.

Kelly has been “in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization” and is in Cedars-Sinai’s intensive care unit, TMZ added.

The Times has reached out to Kelly’s representatives for comment.

Kelly was scheduled to play at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood on Friday. There is currently no word on whether the show will be canceled or postponed.

The “Nobody Love” artist was nominated for best new artist at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016, then won Grammys for her single “Never Alone” and her gospel album “Hiding Place” in 2019. Most recently, Kelly’s holiday album “A Tori Kelly Christmas” was nominated for a Grammy in 2022.