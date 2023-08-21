Wedding Crashers (Taylor’s Version): Swifties swarm Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s nuptials

Hundreds of wedding crashers showed up at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s nuptials over the weekend in hopes of glimpsing one of the couple’s esteemed guests: Taylor Swift.

Footage from the event depicts a massive crowd of Swifties gathered at the New Jersey venue as the “Lavender Haze” singer makes her way over to the wedding rehearsal dinner. Photos show onlookers waiting outside the ceremony and reception too.

In videos shared on social media, fans can be heard screaming and chanting Swift’s name while the rapid flashes of paparazzi cameras illuminate the musician’s face. Police cruisers can also be seen among the throng of spectators, blocking off parts of the street on Long Beach Island where the dinner was held.

Advertisement

Swift was among several celebrities who attended the wedding of Qualley and Antonoff, a musician and record producer who has collaborated with the “Midnights” artist on a number of projects over the course of nearly a decade. Others who arrived to celebrate the union of the Bleachers frontman and the “Maid” actor included Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

The clips of Swifties causing a scene during the wedding festivities sparked a discourse on social media about what some see as a toxic fan culture. A handful even went so far as to call the uninvited guests “stalkers.”

“THOSE. ARENT. FANS,” one person wrote on TikTok. “Taylor hates when this happens, just watch Miss Americana. This is creepy behavior.”

“Smh… fan culture is creepy,” another person echoed. “Imagine being obsessed with someone who has no idea you exist.”

“She is performing non stop for months now, how is it possible she can’t have a night just for herself and friends?” a third person commented. “This is so stupid and inhumane.”

The Grammy-winning performer went to the wedding less than two weeks after completing the first United States leg of her sold-out Eras tour. She played her last six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and is scheduled to resume the tour in Mexico City later this week.