All the celebs at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding, from Taylor Swift to Zoë Kravitz

Music producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley were wed over the weekend.

Record producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley were far from the only stars at their New Jersey wedding over the weekend.

The Bleachers frontman and the “Maid” star tied the knot Saturday at Parker’s Garage on Long Beach Island, according to TMZ. Celebrity attendees included a mix of Qualley’s actor peers and Antonoff’s musical collaborators, from Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey to “Hereditary’s” Alex Wolff.

Antonoff, 39, and Qualley, 28, wed a little over a year after getting engaged in May 2022, per People magazine. The Grammy winner and the Emmy nominee have reportedly been together for about two years.

Here’s a sampling of the famous guests who were spotted celebrating the happy couple before, during and after the ceremony.

Advertisement

Cara Delevingne

Model and actor Delevingne was photographed arriving at the event in a black jumpsuit. She was among the attendees who found herself surrounded by a crowd of fans while interacting with arguably the couple’s most prominent guest, Swift.

Lana Del Rey

Del Rey was spotted strolling around the venue in a lacy mini-dress and white sweater. The singer has collaborated with Antonoff on several projects — including the song “Margaret,” which features his band, Bleachers.

“Margaret” was inspired by Qualley, who shut down a rumor earlier this year that the lyrics revealed her wedding date.

“She was kind enough to not put my real wedding date in the song,” Qualley told the Los Angeles Times.

“But I love that song so much. It makes me feel like I’m living in a dream. She’s my favorite poet. I adore her.”

Advertisement

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Kravitz was seen attending the wedding with her boyfriend and fellow actor, Tatum. The “Batman” star wore a long, black sleeveless dress to the reception, while the “Magic Mike” heartthrob donned a gray blazer and black pants.

Kravitz — like her father, Lenny Kravitz — is also a musician, and Antonoff is producing her upcoming solo album, according to Elle magazine.

Andie MacDowell

Also in attendance, of course, was Qualley’s mother and fellow actor, MacDowell. The “Groundhog Day” star arrived at the event in an elegant, blue gown with a palm-frond pattern.

Rainey Qualley

MacDowell and Qualley aren’t the only members of their family who have caught the acting bug. Margaret Qualley’s older sister, Rainey Qualley, has appeared in several films such as “Ultrasound” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

She wore a long, brown dress while accompanying the bride to some of her wedding festivities.

Sarah Ramos

Actor Ramos was spotted at Qualley and Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner on Friday, according to Us Weekly. She and Qualley have both appeared in the charitable TV series, “Acting for a Cause.”

Taylor Swift

Easily attracting the most attention during the celebration was Swift, who showed up to the rehearsal dinner, wedding and reception shortly after completing the first United States leg of her sold-out Eras tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. She wore a delicate, baby-blue dress to the ceremony.

The pop sensation has worked with Antonoff for nearly a decade on multiple records, including “Midnights,” “Evermore” and “Folklore,” which won album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Swift also has a lesser-known connection to Qualley: The latter starred opposite the singer-songwriter’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in the 2022 film “Stars at Noon.”

“‘Midnights’ is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff,” Swift wrote on Instagram in October.

“‘Midnights’ actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

Mae Whitman

Actor Whitman attended Friday’s rehearsal dinner, Us Weekly reported. She is known for her work in movies and TV series such as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Parenthood.”

Alex Wolff

The “Hereditary” star was photographed leaving Qualley and Antonoff’s wedding reception. Qualley reportedly dated Wolff’s older brother, Nat, also an actor, for a brief period after working with him on the 2013 movie “Palo Alto.”

Qualley and Alex Wolff are also both credited on “Acting for a Cause.”