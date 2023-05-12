Margaret Qualley addresses rumors that Lana Del Rey song spoiled her wedding date

With her lively, unpredictable performances, Margaret Qualley has become one of today’s most vivid screen presences. She has been nominated for Emmys for her roles in “Fosse/Verdon” and “Maid” and has also appeared in films such as Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon” and Zachary Wigon’s “Sanctuary,” as well as upcoming projects from filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos, Coralie Fargeat and Ethan Coen.

And now she has been celebrated in song.

Qualley is engaged to eight-time Grammy-winning musician Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent and Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey’s new album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” features a song called “Margaret” co-written and co-produced by Del Rey and Antonoff and sung as a duet between the pair. Qualley herself appears in the album’s credits for “talking” during a brief spoken interlude on the final song, “Taco Truck x VB.”

The song “Margaret” is a sweet ballad in Del Rey’s woozy style marked by a chorus repeating the romantic phrase, “When you know, you know.” Toward the end of the song Del Rey says in an offhandedly conversational manner, “Join the party. By the way, the party is Dec. 18.”

This has lead to some online speculation that the song might actually give away the date of Qualley and Antonoff’s wedding.

So is Margaret Qualley getting married Dec. 18?

“I am not,” Qualley said during an interview this week promoting “Sanctuary.” “She was kind enough to not put my real wedding date in the song. But I love that song so much. It makes me feel like I’m living in a dream. She’s my favorite poet. I adore her.”

Qualley further described the experience of having her romance celebrated in song as, “Surreal, so special.”

Del Rey spoke about the song in a conversation with Billie Eilish for Interview magazine, revealing that it was the last song written for the album in September 2022. “It’s a song called ‘Margaret,’ about Jack Antonoff’s fiancé,” Del Rey said. “I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ ”

In a review of the “Ocean Blvd” album, The Times’ pop music critic Mikael Wood gave special mention to “Margaret,” describing the song as “tender.”