The ultimate guide to everything Beyoncé

If you’re fortunate enough to be attending one of the three upcoming Beyoncé concerts at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium (Sept. 1, 2 and 4), best not to disappoint Queen Bey and come unprepared. So don your favorite silver outfit (see “Virgo Season”) and get to know some of Bey’s musical heroes, on-stage performers, behind-the-scenes architects and key phrases that have made the Renaissance tour one of the most acclaimed and lucrative in history. SoCal, time to get your fork and your spoon ...

Alexander McQueen

The late fashion designer was such a visionary of futurist-Edwardian dark glamour that the Met Museum exhibited his couture work. His vision lives on in a sequined chrome corset/boots/gloves combo that his atelier designed for Beyoncé, along with garments for her backup dancers and live band.

Andre Jose Marshall II and Amari Marshall

Andre was the brother of Amari, who is a lead dancer on Beyoncé’s tour. After Andre died in June at the age of 32, Beyoncé dedicated “My Power” to him at a stop in Hamburg, Germany.

Andrew Makadsi

Makadsi operates as creative director for Parkwood Entertainment, and earned an Emmy nomination in 2019 for outstanding production design for his work on Beyoncé’s concert documentary “Homecoming.” He is credited with “additional creative direction” on the Renaissance tour.

“Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu”

The snub that launched a thousand Lizzo think pieces. During the live remix of “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé shouts out artists that have influenced or inspired her over her career. She normally includes Lizzo, but after former dancers for the “About Damn Time” singer filed a suit alleging sexual harassment, Beyoncé did a version where she put soul siren Erykah Badu’s name on loop. (Lizzo returned to the list on later shows).

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old daughter — and a fan-favorite dancer on the Renaissance tour.

Carlos Basquiat

A ballroom dancer from the House of Basquiat on HBO’s competition show “Legendary,” and one of the “dolls” dancing with Beyoncé on tour.

Jean-Michel Basquiat

The late New York artist, beloved by Bey and Jay-Z, made a controversial cameo with the two in a Tiffany ad that re-did an unseen painting of his in the firm’s trademark blue. Beyoncé cheekily referenced him again on “I’m That Girl,” where she sings she’s “beating down the block knocking Basquiats off the wall.”

David Koma

The Georgian former creative director of Mugler designed the electric-chartreuse tableau for Bey’s 2022 Oscars performance (sadly upstaged by the Slap). On the “Renaissance” tour, he’s behind a shimmery, prismatic coat and dress.

Destiny’s Child

The bestselling girl group whose most famous lineup featured Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Beyoncé opens her set with their 2001 song “Dangerously in Love,” which was repurposed for Bey’s own album of the same title in 2003.

Donna Summer

The resplendent ‘70s disco queen provided the floor-filling sample material for “Summer Renaissance,” but Summer’s vision for Black and queer club music informed the whole ‘Renaissance” project, right down to the Studio 54-era crystal horse Bey rides.

“Drunk in Love”

Beyoncé’s euphoric collaboration with Jay-Z, released in 2013. The song has been absent for the majority of the tour, save for opening night in Stockholm and a mid-August date in Atlanta. Will it find a place in the SoFi set list?

“Everybody on mute”

When Beyoncé sings the line during her performance of “Energy,” she expects the audience to follow her direction and refrain from making a sound. Don’t get yelled at for breaking the silence!

“Get your fork and your spoon”

For everyone wondering where the “Renaissance” music videos are hiding, during the show Bey projects a brief text message stating, with delightfully profane brevity, that you will eat when she tells you to.

Grace Jones

One of Beyoncé’s formative ‘70s and ‘80s influences, Jones is an icon of music, fashion, film and vibes across decades (and just performed at WeHo pride this year). Jones famously turned down just about every contemporary collaboration offered to her, but finally caved to join Bey on “Move.” -AB

Honey Balenciaga

A ballroom dancer on the tour who stole the show at opening night in Stockholm.

Honey Dijon

A modern master of house and club music and a groundbreaking Black trans artist, Bey tapped her for production and writing on “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar.”

Jay-Z

Beyonce’s billionaire husband, and one of the greatest rappers the world has seen. He’s been in attendance for most of the tour — and was spotted next to Megan thee Stallion in Paris — and will probably pop up for the L.A. run, given he and his wife just spent $200 million on a Malibu mansion.

Jill Scott

“Jilly from Philly,” as Beyoncé lovingly referred to her on the remix to “Break My Soul.” When Scott stopped by the tour’s Philadelphia show, the R&B singer’s admiration for Beyoncé was indescribable: “I didn’t get a chance to see Michael Jackson, I didn’t get a chance to see James Brown, I didn’t get a chance to see Tina Turner, but I got a chance to see Beyoncè tonight,” she said of the experience.

Kendrick Lamar

Compton-born superstar rapper who remixed Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem” (and previously featured on “Nile” and “Freedom.”) Although he hasn’t popped out on the tour, Beyoncé danced over a recording to his verse since it dropped in May.

Kevin JZ Prodigy

The Philly-born ballroom commentator whose voice is sampled at the start of Beyoncé’s “Pure/Honey.” He’s also narrated much of the Renaissance tour.

KNTY4NEWS

One of the funniest bits in the “Renaissance” live show finds Bey broadcasting from behind a TV news desk with, shall we say, NSFW call letters.

Les Twins

Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois are two outrageously limber, identical twin French dancers and choreographers who flank Bey during much of her live show.

Madonna

Beyoncé sampled Madonna’s “Vogue” for “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” Beyoncé gave the pop legend a shout-out at her New Jersey stop, and posed with her and her daughters after the show.

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly

In 2019, Beyoncé covered R&B stalwart Maze’s sparkling “Before I Let Go,” and sang it live for the first time in Stockholm on opening night.

Megan Thee Stallion

Houston-born rapper who collaborated (and won a Grammy) with Beyoncé on “Savage” in 2020.

Michael Jackson

Beyoncé has mixed “Break My Soul” with the Jacksons’ “Shake Your Body,” and blended “Love on Top” with the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

Mugler by Casey Cadwallader

Cadwallader, the creative director for Mugler, designed the perilous-looking metal bustier Bey wore for much of “Renaissance’s” promo imagery.

Nina Simone

An American jazz and civil rights titan whose uncompromising virtuosity, political fury and tender melancholy informs Beyoncé’s whole career, and who gets a well-deserved “Break My Soul” name-drop.

Reneigh

The Beyhive decided that the crystal horse from “Renaissance’s” cover needed a name, and lo and behold, she is now Reneigh.

Rose Royce

L.A.-based disco and funk band who shined in the 1970s. Mary J. Blige had a signature hit in 1994 with a cover of the group’s “I’m Going Down,” and Beyoncé has been performing it on the Renaissance tour.

Shiona Turini

Turini has helped put together Bey’s globe-trotting wardrobe alongside co-stylists Julia Starr-Jamois, Karen Langley and KJ Moody.

“Thique”

“Renaissance” track added to the show’s set list in Atlanta for the first time since opening night.

Tina Turner

Beyoncé pays nightly tribute to the late “Queen of Rock & Roll” by covering one of her signature songs, “River Deep, Mountain High.”

Uncle Johnny

Technically Tina Knowles’ nephew, this beloved family figure introduced a teen Beyoncé to house music. She’s called him “the most fabulous gay man I have ever met, who helped raise me and my sister.”

Virgo Season

Sorry Leos, your time is up, and it is now the era of perfectionist Virgos like Bey to shine. She wrote a whole song about it — “Virgo’s Groove” — and is asking fans to come bedecked in silver for the whole season of shows.