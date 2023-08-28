Selena Gomez sets the record straight on whether or not her new song is about the Weeknd

Fans are speculating that Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” is about her 2017 relationship with the Weeknd. But fans don’t know everything.

Selena Gomez wants everyone to know that her latest song, “Single Soon,” is definitely not about former partner the Weeknd.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s note of clarification came after Hollywood Life published an article detailing why some fans online believed that Gomez’s newest single was about her relationship with the “Blinding Lights” singer. The two broke up in October 2017 after dating for 10 months.

The main lyrics of speculation? “Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here,” the 31-year-old sings in “Single Soon,” which dropped on Friday.

After Hollywood Life posted on Instagram about its article that addressed online speculation about the song, Gomez replied in comments, “Couldn’t be more false.”

So that “weekend” she was singing about? Gomez was just talking about Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

The “Calm Down” artist has not been in a public relationship since she split with singer Justin Bieber in 2018.

In a 2022 interview with radio DJ Zane Lowe, Gomez talked about getting inspiration for her upcoming third solo album from relationships that the public wasn’t privy to.

“I’m now telling stories that people don’t know,” she said. “People I’ve dated that people don’t know, experiences that I’ve had that people don’t know. I created this whole private life that was just mine, and I feel like now I have to tell these stories, and people are going to ask a lot of questions.”

Gomez said in 2017 that she and the Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, were still friends.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and the Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life,” she told Billboard. “We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”