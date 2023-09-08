Zach Bryan takes responsibility for his arrest in Oklahoma: ‘I was an idiot,’ country artist says

Zach Bryan was arrested after his friend was pulled over along an Oklahoma highway.

Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday evening in northeastern Oklahoma after getting into an argument with a highway patrol officer.

The “I Remember Everything” singer was jailed on suspicion of obstruction of an investigation in Craig County, Okla., around 6:45 p.m. local time, according to KOCO-TV. Court records do not show that any charges have been filed against him.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not immediate respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Bryan, 27, a breakout country music star who received his first CMA nomination on Thursday for new artist of the year, was on his way to Boston with his security guard, driving through Vinita, Okla. He noticed his guard, who was following behind in a separate car, was being pulled over by highway patrol, the singer said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

After waiting about 10 to 15 minutes, Bryan said he circled the block, pulled up near his guard and started to get out of his car to smoke a cigarette when the officer told him to get back in his car.

“I’m not the one getting arrested,” Bryan recalled, then said he exchanged words with the officer, who insisted he get back into his car or he would take him to jail. “I get too lippy with him, he brings me over to his car, and just I didn’t help my situation at all,” he said in the video, calling his behavior “ridiculous,” “immature” and “disrespectful.”

Advertisement

“He gets me in these cuffs, man, and they’re tight and he puts me in his front seat,” Bryan said while adding that he continued “mouthing off” at the officer. The performer was later booked at a local jail and held for several hours. “I have to deal with the legalities of it when I go back home.”

In an earlier tweet, Bryan had apologized further. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” he said. “They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

He also shared that several days earlier, he had been pulled over by another police officer for speeding through a “small town” in Oklahoma. That officer let him go with a warning, the singer said.

In 2021, Bryan, who is from Oologah, Okla., was honorably discharged from the Navy to pursue his career in music full time. He found success the next year with his third studio album, “American Heartbreak,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. His follow-up album, “Zach Bryan,” debuted last week at No. 1. A single with Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” currently sits atop the Billboard 100 chart.

Despite his CMA nomination this year, he had previously vowed that he “never want to be considered at the CMAs” after the association snubbed him last year.

“My pride is fine and I appreciate all the love and support,” he said in a tweet last November, “and I say it with every ounce of respect to other country artists. Establishments will always be weird.”