Lainey Wilson leads 2023 CMA Awards nominations (again) with near-record-breaking 9 nods

Lainey Wilson made history as the first performer to top the CMAs nominations list in their first two appearances on the ballot.

Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 Country Music Assn. Awards nominations for a second straight year with nods in nine categories.

And the “Heart Like a Truck” singer made history as the first performer to top the CMAs nominations list in their first two appearances on the ballot. Her nine nominations also put her at the second most for a single year, tying with Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert. Alan Jackson set the record at 10 nods in 2002.

Last year, Wilson’s six nominations made her the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year, following Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves.

“Holy moly y’all,” Wilson wrote on her Instagram reacting to the nominations list. “Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes.”

Her nominations include Entertainer of the Year, which she called “absolutely surreal.” Heavy hitters Luke Combs, whose cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” topped country charts this year, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and recent hitmaker Morgan Wallen round out her competition in that category. Wilson’s other nominations include female vocalist, album, single, song, musical event and music video.

“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me,” Wilson continued. “We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”

Wilson is followed by first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who boasts five nominations. Combs and Hardy follow with four apiece.

Despite Wallen’s chart-topping hits, including “Last Night,” which sits atop the Billboard Hot 100, the “More Than My Hometown” performer garnered only three nominations. His album “One Thing at a Time” is up for album of the year, alongside those from Ashley McBryde, Wilson, Combs and Kelsea Ballerini.

The 2023 CMA Awards will air on ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific on Nov. 8.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the year

(Award includes artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s))

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson; producers: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll; producers: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; producers: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley

“wait in the truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi

Album of the year

(Award includes artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s))

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Gettin’ Old” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

“One Thing at a Time” — Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the year

(Award includes songwriter(s))

“Fast Car”; songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like a Truck”; songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know”; songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange”; songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck”; songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musical event of the year

(Award goes to artists and producer(s))

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff

“wait in the truck” — Hardy (featuring Lainey Wilson); producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music video of the year

(Award goes to artist(s) and director(s))

“Light on in the Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough

New artist of the year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

The Associated Press contributed to this report.