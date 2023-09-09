Guns N’ Roses postpones St. Louis concert ‘due to illness’

Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose performing in 2022. The band announced it will be postponing its St. Louis show on Saturday.

Don’t you cry tonight St. Louis, but Guns N’ Roses has to postpone its show.

The band announced Saturday that their Busch Stadium concert with the Pretenders tonight cannot happen as intended because of an unspecified illness.

“Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness,” the band shared in a statement posted on the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “Hang on to your tickets — fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund.”

The influential L.A. rock band, best known for hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “November Rain,” are in the midst of a global tour that kicked off earlier in the summer in the United Arab Emirates before swinging through Europe. The North American leg of their tour launched with a couple stops in Canada in August.

Advertisement

The band did not share any details about who was ill, but lead singer Axl Rose recently took to X to address his vocal performance after the band’s concert in New York.

“My apologies I was a little horse,” said the frontman in his post that included a string of emoji. “Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N’ great to be back!! Again my apologies and thank you!!”

Guns ‘N Roses’ next scheduled stop is a Sept. 12 show in Knoxville, Tenn., with Dirty Honey. The band’s upcoming Southern California concerts include an Oct. 1 show in San Diego and an Oct. 6 show in Indio as part of the Power Trip festival.