Victoria Monét wanted to perform at 2023 VMAs but was told it was ‘too early’ in her story
R&B singer Victoria Monét plans to earn a performing slot at the MTV Video Music Awards after she said she was rejected for this year’s ceremony.
Very early Wednesday morning, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter thanked her fans on X (formerly Twitter) for their “advocation” and efforts to secure her a spot on the annual show. Despite weeks of hopeful fans’ online campaigning, the “On My Mama” singer did not take the VMAs stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
“My team was told it is ‘too early in my story’ for that opportunity so we will keep working!” she wrote.
Representatives for MTV and the VMAs did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.
Monét, who released her latest album, “Jaguar II,” last month, was not nominated for a VMA this year. Kelsea Ballerini, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Swae Lee were among this year’s VMA performers who were not up for any prizes.
The singer said she is still “grateful” to her fans and shared a positive attitude amid the alleged performance snub. She said she enjoyed seeing “some of my favorite people perform tonight and receive the love they so deserve!!!”
She added: “For me, it’s part of the story...and in Gods time.”
After Monét’s tweet, fans continued to rally behind the singer, slamming the awards show and MTV for their alleged rejection.
“Telling Victoria Monét it’s too early in her story is crazy considering 10 years ago she would’ve been perfect for a pre show feature at the least,” wrote @TheStevenDwayne.
“The VMAs are consistently missing the opportunity to showcase new talent and help usher in the new era of performers,” said @CalixWhite.
In a night that featured performances from Karol G, Peso Pluma and Cardi B, Shakira was the biggest star at the 2023 MTV VMAs.
Starting Friday, Monét will turn her attention to touring in support of “Jaguar.” She will kick off her tour in Washington, D.C., and will perform at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. In November, she’ll take her tour across the pond for two shows in London.
Joining Monét for various stops on the tour will be Alex Vaughn, Ambré, Kendra Jae, Lavish, Leon Thomas, Tanerelle and Tone Stith.
Monét is a three-time Grammy Award nominee; she received nominations for her work on Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next” album and the Chloe x Halle song “Do It.”
