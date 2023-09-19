Advertisement
Music

Megan Thee Stallion says she knows that Justin Timberlake exchange at 2023 VMAs ‘looks crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion in a black strapless dress leaning her head back and holding her hand to her necklace
Megan Thee Stallion recalls meeting ‘NSync at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Megan Thee Stallion doubled down on her love for ‘NSync, in the wake of her viral exchange with Justin Timberlake at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Savage” rapper spoke to Entertainment Tonight about meeting the ‘90s boy band and explained what really happened backstage after rumors of an alleged confrontation at the annual awards show. “In what world is Megan Thee Stallion beefed out on Justin Timberlake?,” Stallion told ET in an interview shared Tuesday.

“I’m in the back tussling with ‘NSync? That sounds crazy,” she added.

During last week’s ceremony, a video of the rapper speaking to Timberlake backstage went viral, with several outlets claiming the musicians were arguing. The clip shows “Hot Girl Summer” musician pointing her finger and shaking her head at Timberlake, who is smiling.

She told ET that she wast telling Timberlake and his ‘NSync collaborators that she wanted to officially meet them after her “Bongos” performance with Cardi B. “Take it back, this is not how I’m gonna meet Justin Timberlake, OK?, “ she said.

Amid initial reports of the alleged confrontation, sources confirmed to Variety there was “zero fight” between the artists. After their first meeting, it seems Megan Thee Stallion finally reunited with ‘NSync as she posted a TikTok of herself laughing with Timberlake.

“I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽‍♀️see ya next time @Justin Timberlake,” she captioned the clip.

“I just I thought it was so funny because I talk with my hands and my nails are so long so I know this looks crazy, like you almost thought I was coming for you and I was coming for him,” she repeated for ET. “But, yeah this is just how I talk.”

The Grammy-winning rapper also told ET that she wants to collaborate with Timberlake, who she says is a fellow Aquarius.

At the VMAs Timberlake reunited with Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick to present Taylor Swift with the award for pop video.

“Over 20 years ago, we were just kids when we won best pop video for ‘Bye Bye Bye,’” Chasez said as the crowd went wild. “It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.”

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

