Lil Uzi Vert ‘never said’ they were doing Rolling Loud despite being named a headliner

Lil Uzi Vert apparently was surprised to see their name on the Rolling Loud California lineup Tuesday, when they were listed beneath fellow headliners Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.

The “XO Tour Llif3” and “Lucid Dreams” rapper, who has regularly performed with the roving hip-hop festival, was touted as the Sunday headliner on the March bill. However, the recording artist expressed their confusion on Instagram Stories shortly after the announcement and denied being involved in the upcoming fest.

“I never said I was doing Rolling Loud,” the 28-year-old entertainer wrote over a photo of the lineup, which has since expired. “Don’t understand why my name is on here @rollingloud.”

Representatives for the rapper and the festival did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The 2024 festival, which has also given rise to a streetwear business, will be hosted at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood from March 15-17. The Sunday lineup also includes Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Ski Mask the Slump God, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, that Mexican OT, 310babii, Chase Shakur, Sukihana, Ryan Trey, Cash Cobain, Wolfacejoeyy and Rich Amiri.

Lil Uzi Vert previously took the Rolling Loud stage — although belatedly — during the 2019 installment when it set up shop at Banc of California Stadium. “The Pink Tape” artist also played the 2023 fest in Inglewood last March, as well as editions in New York and Miami in recent years.

The L.A.-area festival is part of Rolling Loud’s 2024 World Tour, which will include editions across several cities and continents. And, for the first time, the local fest will feature several regional Mexican groups, including Junior H, Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano and Chino Pacas.