The Rolling Loud lineup for 2024 will feature these regional Mexican artists

The Rolling Loud 2024 California lineup has been released and it features headliners Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert. For the first time, regional Mexican groups will be making an appearance at the festival: Junior H, Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano and Chino Pacas.

The hip-hop festival will be hosted at Hollywood Park next to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood March 15-17.

Rolling Loud will be welcoming four regional Mexican artists to the stage. Fuerza Regida , from San Bernardino, has quickly become one of the genre’s biggest stars. Natanael Cano has made a name for himself with his style of mixing trap music and regional Mexican corridos.

Junior H has excelled as a singer-songwriter releasing top-charting music. Chino Pacas is a rising artist who has already built a substantial following. That Mexican OT, known for his top Billboard chart songs and energy onstage, will also be making an appearance.

Regional Mexican groups have made their mark in recent years at other well-known festivals such as Coachella and Camp Flog Gnaw.

Rolling Loud continues to be one of the world’s most prominent music festivals. For 10 years they have brought millions of fans together to celebrate not only hip-hop music but also Latin and rock music.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday.

The festival in L.A. is part of Rolling Loud’s 2024 World Tour, which will include fests across several cities in multiple continents. Rolling Loud is doing more than just music; it has also become a prominent name in the streetwear business.