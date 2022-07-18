Rapper Lil Uzi Vert seemingly comes out as nonbinary after changing Instagram pronouns

Lil Uzi Vert has updated their Instagram pronouns to they/them, which appears to suggest the rapper identifies as nonbinary.

Over the weekend, the “XO Tour Llif3" artist quietly updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns they/them. Of course, it didn’t stay quiet for long, as fans quickly spotted the change and spread screenshots over Twitter.

Uzi hasn’t said anything more about the change yet. Sunday morning, though, “Rich Minions” rapper Yeat tweeted, “Yo they,” to which Uzi responded, “Yo yeat.”

A representative for Uzi said “no confirmation or comment on this” when reached by The Times Monday.

The news comes as Uzi is hard at work promoting “Space Cadet,” the surprise SoundCloud exclusive ahead of their upcoming “Red & White” EP. It finds Uzi right at home over thudding drums and chilling synths, while sticking to the interstellar themes that have been a mainstay of their catalogue.

Uzi isn’t the only celebrity to change their pronouns in recent years. Ezra Miller, the embattled star of the upcoming movie “The Flash,” announced they were nonbinary in 2018, while singer-actor Demi Lovato shared in 2021 that they would also use they/them pronouns.

“In 2018 when I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members ... or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard,” Lovato told gender non-conforming author and performer Alok Vaid-Menon.

“I thought that was what I was supposed to be, and now I just realize that it’s so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that’s the type of stuff that happens when you do.”