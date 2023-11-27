Jean Knight, soul singer known for feisty 1971 hit ‘Mr. Big Stuff,’ dies at 80

Jean Knight, a soul singer whose hits included the feisty “Mr. Big Stuff” and the funky “Do Me,” has died. She was 80.

Knight died on Nov. 22 of natural causes in Tampa, Fla., family publicist Mona Giamanco confirmed Monday to The Times. “New Orleans and the music world mourns the loss of one of its most treasured musical daughters,” the family said in a statement.

The announcement continued: “Knight’s legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown, and the fans who adored her.

“As we bid farewell to this iconic soulstress, New Orleans and her global fan base join together in gratitude for the indelible mark she left on the world.”

News of the singer’s death broke Sunday after the statement circulated on social media. Soon after, tributes from the New Orleans music scene came pouring in.

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music mourned the singer in a statement published Sunday on its website. The New Orleans-based Stax, which released Knight’s “Mr. Big Stuff” in 1971, said it “is saddened by the loss of its top-selling female artist.”

“Mr. Big Stuff” earned Knight a Grammy nomination for female R&B vocal performance at the 14th Grammy Awards in 1972. Her fellow nominees were Aretha Franklin, Esther Phillips, Nina Simone, Dee Dee Warwick and Candi Staton. The Grammy ultimately went to Franklin that year for “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Knight’s longtime friend Bernie Cyrus, the executive director of the Louisiana Music Commission, also paid tribute to the soul singer.

“She’s a New Orleans girl through and through. ... Her music’s going to live on and on,” Cyrus, who met Knight in 1987, told The Times by phone Monday.

For seven years, Knight served as a board member of the Louisiana Music Commission. Cyrus recalled Knight’s commitment to her community, within the music world and beyond. He also said Knight was eager to take action as a board member.

“She was very, very special,” Cyrus said of the singer. The Louisiana Music Commission also paid tribute to the late recording artist on Sunday.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Cyrus also marveled at the staying power of Knight’s “universal” hit, “Mr. Big Stuff.”

“People remember it. ... So many people covered it. But nobody did it like Jean,” he said. Knight’s song also was performed by Martha Wash, Sheree Jeacocke and heavy metal band Precious Metal.

Knight was born in New Orleans on Jan. 26, 1943. She briefly worked as a baker before her singing career took off in 1970. Throughout her career, Knight released three albums, “Mr. Big Stuff” in 1971, “My Toot Toot” in 1985 and “Shaki de Boo-Tee” in 1997.

Beyond performing, she enjoyed cooking Creole dishes for loved ones and celebrating Mardi Gras, her family statement said.

“The family of Jean Knight kindly requests privacy during this difficult time and expresses heartfelt gratitude for the love and support from fans,” the statement concluded.

Knight is survived by son Emile Commedore, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.