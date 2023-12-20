Advertisement
Music

Huntley is ‘The Voice’s’ newest winner. How his 6-year-old daughter helped secure victory

A man with long, blond braids in a black suit holding out a rock sign and a metal trophy standing over confetti
Virginia singer Huntley was crowned the winner of “The Voice” Season 24.
(Trae Patton / NBC / Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Virginia singer Huntley has more than just coach and mentor Niall Horan to thank for his victory on “The Voice” Tuesday evening.

The 33-year-old Fredericksburg native walked away with the crown, a $100,000 check and a record deal with Universal Music after the competition show’s Season 24 finale on Tuesday. He bested contestants Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine and Lila Forde, bringing Horan his second consecutive win.

“When my name got called, I genuinely couldn’t believe it,” Huntley told “Entertainment Tonight” after the show.

As host Carson Daly announced Huntley as the winner, he also recalled how the singer’s 6-year-old daughter, Stella, helped set her father up for success earlier in the season. When Huntley first performed for “The Voice” coaches Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and John Legend in October, he left it up to Stella to pick his mentor.

“I’m gonna pick Niall,” she said.

“Thank you, Stella, for making the perfect choice,” Horan, a former member of British boy band One Direction, reacted. “You’re a smart girl.”

Fans of “The Voice” on social media were quick to resurface Huntley’s audition clip and revisit Stella’s make-it-or-break-it decision. “We all owe her a big thank you for putting Niall and Huntley together,” said X user @niallsblueyez.

“We should truly thank Huntley[’s] daughter Stella for choosing Niall and not knowing that he would win the voice so thank you Stella #TeamNiall #TheVoice,” wrote @Stay_Seavey.

Added user @@stiIIeverywhere: “Huntley’s daughter really did that tho she KNEW Niall doesn’t lose.”

After his time on the series, Huntley (born Michael Huntley) said he plans on taking time away to step back, soak in the experience and “just breathe.”

“This experience has taken half a year. I’ve spent six months away from my kids — my son’s speaking full sentences now,” he told “ET” before adding that he is “so hungry” for all the career opportunities that will follow his time on “The Voice.”

He added: “If I would’ve lost tonight, you guys would’ve been seeing me either way. Y’all are not getting rid of me.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

