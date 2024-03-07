Steve Lawrence, half of the Emmy- and Grammy-winning music duo Steve & Eydie, dies at 88

Steve Lawrence, a Grammy-winning singer and half of the pop duo Steve and Eydie, has died.

Lawrence died Thursday from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease, a publicist confirmed in a statement shared with The Times. He was 88.

“My Dad was an inspiration to so many people. But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot,” Lawrence’s son David Lawrence said in a statement. “Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife. I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come.”

Lawrence, born in Brooklyn, started his career at a young age, winning Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts competition at 16 . He and his wife and collaborator, singer Eydie Gormé, were married in Las Vegas in 1957 and became one of the country’s best-loved singing duos. Lawrence also earned a Tony nomination for his performance on Broadway in “What Makes Sammy Run?,” and he and Gormé both starred in the musical “Golden Rainbow.”

Lawrence went on to become a regular guest on “The Carol Burnett Show.” He and Gormé won several Emmy Awards for starring in televised tributes to the Gershwins, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin. The couple sold out Carnegie Hall for a series of concerts in the 1980s and toured with Frank Sinatra in the 1990s.

On TV, Lawrence played the mysterious character Morty Fine on “The Nanny,” and made special appearances on shows like “Hot in Cleveland” and “Two and a Half Men.” In 1979, he won a Primetime Emmy for the TV special “Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin.”

Lawrence is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Faye, granddaughter Mabel, brother Bernie and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Gorme, who died in 2013 and his son Michael, who died in 1986.

A private funeral will take place at a later date, but donations on Lawrence’s behalf can be made to the charity Alzheimers Los Angeles.

Deputy editor Nate Jackson contributed to this report.