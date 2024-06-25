Advertisement
Music

Shifty Shellshock, lead singer of rap-rock band Crazy Town, dies at 49

Shifty Shellshock wears a black hat and white T-shirt and makes peace signs with his outstretched hands
Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock died Monday at his Los Angeles home, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner.
(Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images for CBS Radio)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Seth Binzer, the lead singer of the 2000s-era rock-rap band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

The band co-founder and reality star, better known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, died Monday at his Los Angeles home, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. An investigation to determine his cause of death has been opened.

Music

Chaotic Sounds Emerge From Crazy Town

Rock ‘n’ roll requires finesse, which is true even for the crowded field of bands fusing metal and hip-hop--bands, blending hooks and brutality, such as the hugely successful Limp Bizkit.

Dec. 26, 2000

Representatives for the musician did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

Binzer, who was open about his protracted struggle with addiction, also appeared on the reality series “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” and “Sober House” between 2008 and 2010.

His Southern California band, which fused heavy metal and hip-hop, formed in Los Angeles in 1999 when he and Bret “Epic” Mazur recruited rockers Rust Epique, Doug Miller, James Bradley Jr., Antonio Lorenzo Valli and Adam Goldstein. The group topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with its 2000 hit “Butterfly.”

While their debut album “The Gift of the Game” was a hit that sold 2.5 million copies worldwide, their 2002 follow-up “Darkhorse” didn’t fare as well and ultimately led to the band’s split. Binzer went solo shortly after, releasing his album “Happy Love Sick” in 2004.

“I tried to remove the heavy rock element,” he told The Times then. “This is more surfer hip-hop: hip-hop with reggae overtones, some dance music and R&B influences.”

Travel & Experiences

Happy is as ‘Happy’ does

Los ANGELES native Seth Binzer, a.k.a.

Aug. 5, 2004

The band reunited and in 2015 released their third album, “The Brimstone Sluggers.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsCaliforniaObituariesBreaking News
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement