KCAL journalist Chauncy Glover’s cause of death revealed, ruled an accident

Journalist Chauncy Glover’s death has been ruled an accident, according to the L.A. County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Wednesday in a statement that the 39-year-old’s death was caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of chloroethane and methamphetamine.” The manner of his death was listed as an accident.

Glover was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5 and was pronounced dead by fire department personnel at 12:40 a.m., the agency said. A deputy medical examiner completed an examination the following day, and, after running relevant tests and studies, the cause and manner of Glover’s death were certified Wednesday. The medical examiner’s report is expected to be ready by the end of March, the statement said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says chloroethane, which is also called ethyl chloride, is a colorless gas with a sharp odor that can also exist as a quick-evaporating liquid. It is used as a solvent, refrigerant, topical anesthetic and in the manufacture of dyes, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, as well as a medication to alleviate pain associated with insect burns and stings, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It is not yet clear how Glover came into contact with the chemical.

The Alabama-born journalist joined the KCAL News team — CBS News’ Los Angeles affiliate — in October 2023 and co-anchored the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts with Pat Harvey and the 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts with Suzie Suh. Before that, Glover spent eight years as the first main Black male anchor at KTRK in Houston and also reported for stations in Columbus, Ga.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Detroit.

At the time of his death, his family did not reveal circumstances surrounding the incident but released a statement acknowledging his impact on the communities he served through his journalism and philanthropy.

“Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams,” the family said at the time. “His talent, warmth and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

Glover founded the Houston-based Chauncy Glover Project, a hands-on mentoring program, to “encourage and empower young men to be strong, confident and moral leaders of society.”

A statement from CBS Stations at the time described Glover as “a bright light” and said thoughts were with his family.

Times staff writer Clara Harter contributed to this report.