Coldplay adds 10 North American dates to long-running Music of the Spheres World Tour

Coldplay has added 10 shows to its world tour with one stop in Northern California in May.

Coldplay is heading back to North America for more of the Music of the Spheres World Tour after its six-night gig in Seoul in April.

After the release of its 10th studio album, “Moon Music,” last week, the English band has added 10 North American shows, scheduled for next spring and summer, to the long-running tour.

The tour, which kicked off in March 2022, will come to California on May 31 when the “Yellow” and “Something Just Like This” performers play Stanford Stadium in Northern California.

From there, frontman Chris Martin and the group head to Las Vegas; Denver; El Paso, Texas; and two nights in Toronto — where Coldplay will be among the first acts to play Rogers Stadium, an outdoor concert venue that opens in Ontario next year. The band also set shows in Foxborough, Mass.; Madison, Wis.; and Nashville. They’re set to close out the North American leg on July 26 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“The dates announced will see the band bring its acclaimed live experience to fans in new cities, continuing to make good on their efforts to reach every corner of the globe,” concert promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

Artist presale sign-ups are underway and run through Thursday, with the presale beginning Friday at 9 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. The general on-sale begins Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

The seven-time Grammy winners will again release a limited number of Infinity tickets — accessible and affordable tickets that are sold in pairs for $20 apiece — that are sprinkled throughout each venue. Those go on sale Nov. 22.

On Tuesday, the band plugged its new album and tour with a performance on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. While there, Martin confirmed remarks he made last month about Coldplay retiring after making a 12th album.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that’s real,” Martin told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 last month. “Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve.”

He added that they settled on 12 because “there’s only seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12½ Beatles albums, there’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes.” The notorious jokester also made headlines during a Brooklyn concert on Monday for making up a song at the piano after a fan requested a nonexistent Coldplay song.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour has sold more than 10 million tickets across the globe and has become the all-time highest-attended tour by a group. Last month, the group sold out 10 shows at Wembley Stadium in London, breaking the record for most shows at their historic hometown venue. The road show includes several hits from their 2021 album “Music of the Spheres” and their new singles “We Pray” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove.” The band also incorporates some of their most popular anthems, including “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks,” “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida,” “Paradise,” “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Adventure of a Lifetime.”

The tour resumes Oct. 30 with 11 shows across Melbourne and Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand through November. In January, the band heads to Abu Dhabi for a three-night stint, then Mumbai. It spends April in Hong Kong and Seoul, then takes a break for most of May before the May 31 show at Stanford.