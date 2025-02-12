Backstreet Boys land Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Backstreet’s back, all right

The Backstreet Boys — from left, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell — are heading to Las Vegas for a residency at the Sphere in July.

Backstreet’s back, all right! The Backstreet Boys are heading to Las Vegas this summer with nine shows at the Sphere.

The iconic Y2K boy band will kick off a nine-show residency July 11, making the quintet the first pop act to play the state-of-the art venue christened by U2 in 2023.

“We’re heading ‘Into The Millennium’ once again!” the group said Wednesday on Instagram. “Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE at @SphereVegas starting this July!”

Band members AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and the embattled Nick Carter are bringing their 1999 album, which featured the hit “I Want It That Way” as well as “Larger Than Life,” “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” and “The One,” back to the stage. Indeed, the “boys” are currently grown men whose original fervent fanbase likely now consists of moms whose children are old enough for a Vegas trip.

“Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the Backstreet Boys bring their legendary ‘Millennium’ album to life, alongside a selection of their greatest hits,” concert producer Live Nation said in a statement. “Beloved classics like ‘I Want It That Way,’ and ‘Larger Than Life,’ will be delivered or enhanced with cutting-edge visuals and sound made possible by Sphere’s revolutionary immersive technology.”

The Into the Millennium shows are set for July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. Aspiring concertgoers can sign up for the artist presale until Monday. Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale begins Tuesday and will be followed by additional presales. The general sale begins Feb. 21, with all tickets sold at backstreetboys.com.

The Backstreet Boys’ stint at the Sphere follows residencies by U2, Phish, the Eagles, Dead & Company and Anyma. Country star Kenny Chesney will also set up shop at the Sphere from May to June for 15 shows.

The Grammy-nominated group — whose music was a radio mainstay and perennial No. 1 on MTV’s “Total Request Live” at the turn of the century — released its 10th studio album “DNA” in 2019 and later that year launched the subsequent DNA World Tour, its biggest arena tour in 18 years. They also released their first Christmas album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” in fall 2023.