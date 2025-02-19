Blackpink announces world tour with July 12 stop at SoFi Stadium

Blackpink is back.

The K-pop girl group announced Wednesday that it will tour this summer for the first time in two years, including a stop at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

Blackpink is set to perform at SoFi on July 12, days after the group plays Seoul’s Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6. From SoFi, the group will head to Chicago, Toronto and New York before traveling to Europe.

In 2023, Blackpink became the first Korean act to headline Coachella. Since then, each of the quartet’s four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé — has focused on a solo career. “Apt.,” a duet between Rosé and Bruno Mars, is at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100. This month, Lisa released “Born Again,” a collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye; she appears in the third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which just started streaming.

Blackpink’s latest studio album, “Born Pink,” came out in 2022. Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale Thursday.