Liam Payne, veteran of One Direction, dies in fall from balcony of Buenos Aires hotel

Liam Payne, the British singer and former One Direction member who helped propel the boy band to global superstardom, has died, authorities told local media. He was 31.

Payne died Wednesday evening after falling from a balcony on the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, according an emergency official, Alberto Crescenti, who told a local TV station that the emergency call came in around 5 p.m. Argentina time. Payne succumbed to injuries suffered in the fall, with no chance of resuscitation, Crescenti said in Spanish.

His death was earlier reported by the New York Times, CNN and other media organizations.

The singer was in Argentina weeks after he attended an Oct. 2 concert of fellow One Direction singer Niall Horan at the Movistar Arena. He was seen in video shared on social media , greeting fans at the venue.

Payne was best known as a member of One Direction, the “X-Factor” success story-turned-global phenomenon also composed of Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles. The dreamy quintet, which drew comparisons to the Beatles, was known for hits “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story of My Life.” One Direction formed in 2010 after each of the five would-be members failed to advance as solo artists on the British talent show.

“X Factor” judges — including Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger — felt the artists would best thrive as a group. During the band’s heyday, Payne was known among fans as one of the group’s quieter members. On occasion, he would lead songs, including early tracks “Gotta Be You” and “Stole My Heart.” To his One Direction peers, Payne was like their very own Gary Barlow.

“Liam has that Barlow aura. He says things like, ‘Come on boys, let’s roll. Let’s get going’. He knows it and can’t deny it,” Horan told the Sun in 2012.

One Direction never received Grammy Awards glory but picked up several awards at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Brit Awards. In 2016, One Direction disbanded as its members opted to pursue individual careers. Payne released his first single “Strip That Down” with rapper Quavo in 2017. His solo songs also include “Bedroom Floor” and his most recent song, “Teardrops,” released in March.

This story is developing.