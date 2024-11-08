Quincy Jones ‘WAS love,’ Rashida Jones says: ‘Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter’

Actor-director Rashida Jones, right, says that the legacy of her late father, Quincy Jones, is making everyone he ever met “feel loved and seen.”

Actor Rashida Jones, the daughter of composer Quincy Jones, commemorated her late father on Thursday with a bounty of descriptors, calling him a giant, icon, culture shifter and genius.

But most importantly, in her opinion, “He WAS love.”

The “Parks and Recreation” and “Angie Tribeca” star, who along with her six siblings confirmed that the music producer died Sunday at 91, shared an anecdote about her famous father on Instagram. In it, she evoked what it was like growing up with the renowned hitmaker, who is credited with expanding the American songbook and shaping the careers of Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back,” Jones wrote. “When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me.”

Rashida Jones, center, is flanked by her mother, Peggy Lipton, and father, Quincy Jones, at the 2012 premiere party for her film “Celeste and Jesse Forever.” (Todd Williamson / Invision / Associated Press)

The “Black AF” star praised the sonic superstar while asserting that his music — and all of his work — was “a channel for his love.”

“He WAS love,” she wrote, sharing a tender picture of them from when she was a baby. “He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

The actor-director said she was fortunate enough to experience that love in close proximity: “I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

Jones’ famous friends flooded her comments section with words of support, including condolences from Kelly Rowland, John Legend and Justin Timberlake.

“Love you so much Rashida! Thinking of you and your family,” wrote “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mother is Diana Ross. (The famed singer-actor paid tribute to Quincy Jones earlier this week, thanking him for his contribution to the soundtrack of her 1978 film “The Wiz” and writing, “His love and music touched our hearts and souls. His words and legacy will continue to inspire us all forever.”)

“I love you lady,” commented Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

“Beautiful words for a beautiful man from a beautiful daughter,” added actor-director Elizabeth Banks.

“Love you so much Rashida. Big big hugs to you all. ♥️” said actor Uzo Aduba, who played Glinda in the 2015 TV special “The Wiz Live.”

“So heartbroken. I love you so much,” added Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Such a loving tribute to your brilliant father,” Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon wrote. “I’m sure there is a beautiful jazz concert in Heaven right now.”

“A prolific genius ❤️ You have honored him gracefully and with devotion in so many ways. Thank you for sharing him through your eyes with all of us ❤️❤️❤️” said actor Ilana Glazer.

“Always loved your dad so much, he was so kind, fun and full of love & happiness☺️ Such an icon and legend. I’m sending so much love to you and your family.❤️ love you,” wrote heiress Paris Hilton.

“Love you! He made beautiful music and wonderful children. Rip. Big hugs,” wrote actor Marlon Wayans.

Quincy Jones was married three times, the longest to actor Peggy Lipton, who is Rashida Jones’ mother. Rashida Jones showcased her father’s oeuvre in the 2018 Netflix documentary “Quincy: A Life Beyond Measure,” which she co-directed with Alan Hicks.

In a statement to The Times on Sunday, his family said, “Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.

“He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity,” they said.

The family also said they are grateful for the outpouring of condolences from his friends and fans from around the world but requested privacy “in this time of great mourning.” They also asked that donations be made to the Jazz Foundation of America in lieu of flowers.