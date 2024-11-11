Advertisement
Music

Quincy Jones laid to rest at private family funeral in Los Angeles

Producer Quincy Jones smiles while sitting and resting his arm on the back of a chair
Legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones was laid to rest during an intimate funeral with close family and friends.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via

Music giant Quincy Jones was laid to rest in a private ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles, a week after his death at age 91. A larger, more public memorial is also being planned.

The family of the 28-time Grammy-winning producer, arranger and composer said in a statement to the Associated Press that the “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members.”

Quincy Jones kisses his daughter Rashia Jones on the cheek at a movie premiere

Music

Quincy Jones ‘WAS love,’ Rashida Jones says: ‘Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter’

Rashida Jones commemorated her late father, music producer and composer Quincy Jones, by saying that his legacy is making everyone he ever met ‘feel loved and seen.’

Nov. 8, 2024

The family did not reveal where the ceremony took place. They added that they remain “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world. Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

Advertisement

Jones died surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel-Air section of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

FILE - Michael Jackson, left, holds eight awards as he poses with Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 1984. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)

Music

A timeline of Quincy Jones’ career in 15 essential songs

The musician and producer known for his groundbreaking work with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra died Sunday at age 91. Here are 15 of his essential songs.

Nov. 4, 2024

His seven decades of musical mastery included producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album, writing prize-winning film scores and collaborating on classic recordings with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of others.

Tributes to him after his death came from some of the biggest figures in media and politics. “Saturday Night Live,” which he once hosted, paid tribute to him a night before his service with a memorial photo in a quiet moment of the show.

Advertisement

In lieu of flowers, Jones’ family asks for donations to the Jazz Foundation of America.

L.A. Philharmonic presents "Quincy Jones' 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration" featuring performances by H.E.R., Samara Joy, BJ The Chicago Kid, Tori Kelly and Alfredo Rodriguez. (Quincy Jones / L.A. Phil)

Music

Quincy Jones, in his own words for the L.A. Times: ‘If it can’t get funky, brother, you don’t touch it’

The late Quincy Jones’ life spanned the entirety of modern American pop music — a tradition he absorbed, influenced and reinvented for generations.

Nov. 4, 2024

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsWorld & NationBreaking News

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement