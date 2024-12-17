Jazz club Blue Note opens new Los Angeles venue and festival partnership

Composer Robert Glasper poses with his Grammy at the awards ceremony in 2023.

The acclaimed New York venue Blue Note Jazz Club is going to sweep through L.A.’s music scene in 2025.

The Greenwich Village club — long regarded as one of New York’s elite spaces for jazz — will open a new venue in Hollywood in March, with 200- and 100-capacity performance rooms and a full restaurant. The club already has outposts around the world, including Napa, Hawaii, Tokyo, Italy, China and Brazil.

The venue will again partner with Grammy-winning artist and composer Robert Glasper to curate events in L.A., building on his long-running “Robtober” artist residency.

Advertisement

“I’m honored to partner up with Blue Note once again for what will be a significant cultural intersection for the Los Angeles community. Los Angeles has always been a second home to me, and I can’t wait to bring L.A. culture to the Blue Note,” Glasper said in a statement.

The venue arrives at a mixed moment for local jazz clubs, as some beloved venues have shuttered and others are revamping to hang on.

Additionally, the venue will become the new flagship partner of the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, which will be renamed the Blue Note Jazz Festival (it began as the Playboy Jazz Festival in 1979). Presented by the LA Phil, the revamped festival will debut June 14 at the Hollywood Bowl, with a full lineup announced February 18 and tickets on sale in May.

Advertisement

The Napa edition of the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa began in 2022, with a mix of hip-hop and R&B that’s hosted headliners Nas, Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper and Maxwell.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Blue Note to launch the Blue Note Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl,” LA Phil’s president and chief executive Kim Noltemy said in a statement. “This partnership represents a shared dedication to celebrating jazz and its extraordinary artists while continuing the legacy of world-class music at the Bowl. Together, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for jazz lovers in Los Angeles.”