Fiancée of Faster Pussycat’s singer dies after falling overboard on an ’80s cruise

Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, died Monday after falling overboard on an ’80s-themed cruise.

Burch’s family confirmed the death in a statement on Facebook, saying, “It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away. She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you Kimberly Burch!”

Burch died after falling overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise liner, the Explorer of the Seas, near Freeport, Bahamas. Faster Pussycat was slated to perform on the ship as part of the ’80s Cruise, a nostalgia-themed pop concert event. Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany, Warrant, Dokken and Men at Work were among the acts booked to perform. The seven-day round-trip cruise began in Miami and had calls in Nassau, San Juan and Puerto Plata.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said in a statement to media, “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

Several cruise attendees posted about the incident on social media, with one telling the Hollywood Reporter that it “happened around 11 p.m. Squeeze was the band playing last night. There was an announcement over the PA saying someone went overboard so the ship was going to stop and turn around to try and locate the person.”

Burch’s mother, Carnell Burch, told TMZ that Burch fell off the ship after an argument with Downe, though the investigation is ongoing, with the U.S. Coast Guard leading. Burch had posted photos with Downe onboard the ship earlier in the voyage.

Faster Pussycat, a staple of the Sunset Strip hard rock and hair metal scene of the ’80s, is known for songs such as “Babylon,” “Bathroom Wall” and “House of Pain.”