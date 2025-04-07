Clem Burke, Blondie drummer and self-proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist,’ dies at 70

Clem Burke, who joined Blondie in 1975 shortly after the band’s formation, has died. He can be heard on all of Blondie’s albums.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein said in a statement on behalf of “the entire Blondie family.”

The specifics of Burke’s cancer were not revealed.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie,” the statement continued. “His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Born Clement Anthony Bozewski on Nov. 24, 1954, Burke joined the band shortly after it was founded in 1974 by Harry and Stein and played on every Blondie album, including “Parallel Lines,” the 1979 release that included the hit single “Heart of Glass.”

The genre-crossing nature of that song upset some punk fans, but not Burke.

“Dance was as subversive as punk to me. Us doing ‘Heart of Glass’ was our way of pissing off people in our own circles,” he said at the SXSW Festival in 2014.

Burke was “a self proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist,’” the band said, who was undaunted when Blondie split up in 1982 years after the hits “Call Me,” “The Tide Is High” and “Rapture.” Blondie reunited periodically, in 1997 and beyond. In and around those times, he performed with musicians including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, the Fleshtones, the Romantics, Dramarama and the Go-Go’s, to name a few.

Burke was inducted with his Blondie bandmates into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2006.

In 2011, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the U.K.’s University of Gloucestershire, the BBC reported, in recognition of his “groundbreaking work with students” tied to a research project he started to study the positive physical and psychological effects of drumming. The study tracked the heart rate, oxygen uptake and blood lactate levels of professional drummers in rehearsals and during live shows, the outlet said. It included the likes of Rush drummer Neil Peart and led to the conclusion that top rock drummers required the same stamina as elite-level soccer players.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of,” the band’s Monday statement continued.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”