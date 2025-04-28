Chubby and Cyndi will soon join the rock hall of fame, but Phish will have to wait

Chubby Checker, from left, Joe Cocker and Cyndi Lauper are 2025 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with 10 other honorees. The ceremony happens Nov. 8.

The rock hall of fame’s newest list of inductees would make for one crazy playlist.

Cyndi Lauper and Joe Cocker? The White Stripes and Chubby Checker? Those performers and more were announced Monday as the hall’s Class of 2025 by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which will honor them at a ceremony in November.

Bad Company, Outkast and Soundgarden round out the list of performers, joined by Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon, who are both getting the musical influence award. Producer-songwriter Thom Bell, keyboardist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carol Kaye will be honored for their musical excellence — Kaye was part of thousands of studio sessions. And music executive Lenny Waronker will be recognized with the lifetime achievement award for non-performers, named for rock hall co-founder Ahmet Ertegan, who also co-founded Atlantic Records.

To be considered for induction, a band or individual needs to have at least 25 years of commercial recording experience on their resume. Checker, Cocker, Outkast and Bad Company all got in this year on their first nomination, while the balance of the list had already been considered in the past.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes said in a news release. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The ballot presented to voters in February also included Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Oasis and Phish, who did not make the cut. The hall’s voter list comprises 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

Phish, unsurprisingly, won the fan balloting with almost 330,000 votes, Billboard reported last week, but the first-time nominees will have to wait at least another year to get into the hall of fame. Same for Billy Idol, who finished third with 260,000 fan votes. Bad Company, Lauper and Cocker made it in despite finishing second, fourth and fifth with fans, respectively.

Last year’s performer inductees were Mary J. Blige, Cher, the Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8. It will stream live on Disney+ and a special will air on ABC on a date to be determined. Hulu subscribers can see that special the day after that broadcast.