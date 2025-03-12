Amid new tour and Rock Hall nomination, Maná affirms ‘Latinos empower us’

Following its historic nomination to the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame , Maná has announced a new North American tour, Vivir Sin Aire, which is set to break Los Angeles arena records.

The 30-date tour, titled after the band’s famed 1992 ballad, will kick off on Sept. 5, 2025, with back-to-back shows in San Antonio.

During the tour, Maná is slated to break the record for the most arena shows performed in Los Angeles following four scheduled shows at the Kia Forum in November, according to a stat by Live Nation. The band members’ 44 performances will topple Bruce Springsteen’s previously held record of 42 concerts in L.A.

“For us, it’s always a pleasure to play in Los Angeles. The Latino community is big and you can feel the warmth,” said Sergio Vallín, the band’s guitarist.

Already this year, Maná has made history as the first primarily Spanish-language act to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .

“For us, it’s something unimaginable. When they told us the news, we were all surprised,” said drummer Alex González.

If inducted, the Mexican band would join the short list of Latino artists in the Rock Hall: Ritchie Valens, Linda Ronstadt, Carlos Santana, Joan Baez and Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination is a message that Latinos are an important force in the U.S., hard-working people,” added González.

Tickets for the Vivir Sin Aire tour will go on sale starting Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. PT.

De Los spoke with the band — Fher Olvera, González, Vallín and Juan Calleros — on the heels of their tour announcement. The following interview has been translated from Spanish to English and edited for clarity.

First off, congratulations on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination. How does it feel to be the first Spanish act to be nominated?

Alex González: For us, it’s something unimaginable. When they told us the news, we were all surprised. First off, we thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee for looking toward our culture, considering we are the first Spanish-singing rock-pop band to be nominated.

The nomination also demonstrates the trajectory of Maná in the U.S. So we take this recognition and we share it with our Latino community that has always supported us since we’ve started playing in the U.S. in 1993 when we first went to Los Angeles.

With this new tour, you are breaking a new L.A. record with the most arena shows. How does it feel to hear that?

Sergio Vallín: Los Angeles has always been a city that we have been touring for many years. It’s going to be 44 concerts in some of the most important venues, including the Kia Forum. For us, it’s always a pleasure to play in Los Angeles. The Latino community is big and you can feel the warmth.

Do these milestones ever dawn on you?

Fher Olvera: In the story of Maná, it has never been to get to a certain point, but rather to enjoy the process.

As this new tour comes, for us it’s important to change the production aspects. That’s the type of process that I’m talking about. It’s that transformation from one moment to the next with a new tour, with a new sensation, and including a new vibe for Latinos for better or for worse, there has been a series of issues [in the community]. But music heals. So this new trajectory has made us all happy. And if we do get inducted [in the Hall of Fame], it’ll be great. If not, it’ll still be OK, I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart.

For us, the most important thing is that we keep enjoying the concerts, the crowd singing, how people forget everything around them and such submerge themselves in this environment of Maná. It gives us reason, it empowers us. Truly, Latinos empower us, Los Angeles empowers us.

What’s happening right now, politically and socially is historical. We must not have fear. We have to keep fighting. Latinos are necessaries for the North American community. Without Latinos, and their working power, this country will become paralyzed. And Maná has always held up a band of unity, of hope and of not giving up.

What would it mean to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in light of President Trump’s anti-immigrant policies?

González: Well, the issue here is that there’s a racial profiling component. If they see you as a certain skin tone, whether you’re an American national or not, they come for you. That should not exist. Like Fher said, that’s the message of Maná.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination is a message that Latinos are an important force in the U.S., hard-working people. We’ve always tried to contribute something to the Latino community, putting in our grain of sand, whether it be in regard to our scholarship, our support of Dreamers and farmworkers. Like Fher said, it is important that the world contribute something to better society wherever you live.

So I believe [the nomination] is a message that after the storm, the sun always comes out.

A percentage of the ticket sales will go to new programming, “Latinas Luchonas.” Fher, tell me more about that new initiative and why it’s so important to you.

Olvera: It was an idea that the band had to honor my mother, Rosario (may she rest in peace), who was a widow from an early age and did her best to support her family. It came from that concept that there are many single mothers who are widowed or might not have the resources to support themselves. “Latinas Luchonas” will help give scholarships to women entrepreneurs who want to build their business. There will be coaching, financial assistance.

For me, it’s amazing because damn, women have to split themselves in three to be able to survive in a sexist society. We are seeing the tip of an iceberg of women contributing enormously.

There are many acts that do not use their platform to talk about social issues. What is your opinion of that?

Vallín: I believe everyone is free to use their platforms however they like, but it would be best if those who do have that ability to reach people do so with a good, positive message. It could be good things relating to health, music, human rights. A positive message is always welcomed. Everyone can use their platform for whatever they want, but I believe it’s important to spread truth, justice, human rights and values.