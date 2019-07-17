Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
With FaceApp, Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Kevin Hart flaunt their wrinkles

Carrie Underwood and Lil Nas X
Carrie Underwood, left, and Lil Nas X are just a couple of the celebrities who have run their photos through FaceApp.
(Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
July 17, 2019
3:10 PM
Share

Social media just got a whole lot older.

FaceApp — the app that uses AI to show you what you’ll theoretically look like decades from now — has staged a comeback, going viral as it did when it was introduced in 2017. And among those hollering, “Look at me, I’m old!”? Why, celebrities, of course.

Carrie Underwood, Gordon Ramsay, the Fab Five from “Queer Eye,” Kevin Hart and even 20-year-old Lil Nas X have posted shots of themselves with wrinkles, gray hair, bigger noses, sagging eyelids and softer jawlines.

Check out this parade of faux old-timers:

View this post on Instagram

Everybody’s doing it...🤷‍♀️ @mfisher1212

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

View this post on Instagram

Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

View this post on Instagram

Me doing a demo on #MasterChef Season 50....

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

View this post on Instagram

feeling cute might delete later 😌

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

All of this posting comes amid concerns that the app allows its developers to access information you might otherwise want to keep private. The app takes the photo you want changed and processes it in the cloud, but does not upload your entire photo library, according to TechCrunch. Though the app is out of Russia, its servers are based in the U.S., Wired reported.

In some cases, one photo is more than enough. For example, Diplo’s photo is downright disturbing. We see Popeye the Sailor. Can’t unsee it. And Mario Lopez isn’t much better. Shirts, gentlemen, shirts.

View this post on Instagram

Felt cute might die later

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

The Jonas Brothers, on the other hand, look pretty good in “the Year 3000,” as they put it. Fellow boy-band heroes Hanson do, too.

Everywhere, celebrities were aging right before our eyes (and that’s not even counting the unverified accounts posting aged pics of their favorite famous folks).

View this post on Instagram

I mean...probs🤷‍♀️

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

View this post on Instagram

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Then there were the jokes: EDM artist Marshmello looks as if he won’t change a bit — which is not surprising. “Either I age like a fine wine or my #faceapp is broken,” he tweeted, along with a photo that showed no wrinkles or other markers of age on his trademark custom helmet.

Anyway, getting back to those FaceApp privacy concerns — here’s what security expert Marc Rogers, who bills himself as the hacker behind USA Network’s “Mr. Robot,” has to say about it.

No, he did not post an old-age photo.

Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment and celebrity news.
