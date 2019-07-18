The faces of cosplay at Comic-Con 2019

Raymond Weijland of Rancho Cucamonga dressed as Spider-Man at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) By K.C. AlfredSan Diego Union-Tribune July 18, 2019 8:50 PM Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Copy Link URLCopied! Print Russell Arons of Los Angeles dressed as Queen Hippolyta at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Troy Lawrence of Los Angeles dressed as Jon Snow from "Game of Thrones" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Alina Lyman of Phoenix dressed as a burlesque Snow White at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Merly the cosplay dog of Houston dressed as Iron Spider at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Advertisement Sandra Sanchez of Culver City dressed as Pennywise from "It" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Rudy Keith of Albuquerque dressed as John Wick at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Jordan Quinzon of Upland dressed as the Joker at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Mary Marshall of San Diego dressed as Lt. Ilia from "Star Trek" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Advertisement Cheryll Del Rosario and Schyler Bradford of San Francisco dressed as Tethered from Jordan Peele's "Us" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Elif Muyesser of New York dressed as She-Ra at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune) Cole Meek of San Diego dressed as a ranger from the "Fallout" video games at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)