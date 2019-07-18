Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
The faces of cosplay at Comic-Con 2019

Raymond Weijland of Rancho Cucamonga dressed as Spider-Man at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By K.C. AlfredSan Diego Union-Tribune 
July 18, 2019
8:50 PM
Russell Arons of Los Angeles dressed as Queen Hippolyta at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Troy Lawrence of Los Angeles dressed as Jon Snow from "Game of Thrones" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Alina Lyman of Phoenix dressed as a burlesque Snow White at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Merly the cosplay dog of Houston dressed as Iron Spider at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Sandra Sanchez of Culver City dressed as Pennywise from "It" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Rudy Keith of Albuquerque dressed as John Wick at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Jordan Quinzon of Upland dressed as the Joker at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Mary Marshall of San Diego dressed as Lt. Ilia from "Star Trek" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Cheryll Del Rosario and Schyler Bradford of San Francisco dressed as Tethered from Jordan Peele's "Us" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Elif Muyesser of New York dressed as She-Ra at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Cole Meek of San Diego dressed as a ranger from the "Fallout" video games at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

K.C. Alfred
