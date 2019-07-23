SoCal dance, July 28-Aug. 4: Kenneth Walker Dance Project, American Contemporary Ballet and more

De Colores Maha & Company offers a famiyl-friendly program of dance and vocal performance. The Found Theatre, 599 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 5 p.m. $10. (562) 433-3363.

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. Young performers from Inland Pacific Ballet Academy are featured in this abridged adaptation of the classic tale. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $15-$45; discounts available. (909) 345-5053. IPBallet.org

Free to Be STC Foundation celebrates Chinese dance and culture as this family-friendly interactive-performance series continues. Skirball Cultural Center, Family Amphitheater, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Sun., noon and 2 p.m. Included with museum admission ($7-$12). (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Advertisement

Meditación Flamenca Dancers Vanessa Albalos, Wendy Castellanos and Misuda Cohen are featured in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Peruvian Fest Los Angeles Daylong celebration of Peruvian arts and culture includes performances by dance companies Chacombo and Raices Peruanas. Plaza de la Raza, 3540 N. Mission Road, L.A. Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $25-$50. eventbrite.com

Death and the Maiden American Contemporary Ballet performs Artistic Director Lincoln Jones’ new work set to Schubert’s classic chamber-music piece. Fashion Theater at California Market Center, 110 E. 9th St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Aug. 11. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Advertisement

Wizard of Oz Pacific Festival Ballet presents an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic fantasy tale. Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $26. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

Kenneth Walker Dance Project The contemporary ballet company presents the new work “In Her Footsteps” set to music from North Africa plus favorite repertoire; with special guest Contempo Ballet. Kenneth Walker Dance Project, Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theatre, CSU Long Beach, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $16.50, $17.50. artful.ly