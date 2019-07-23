SoCal museums, July 28-Aug. 4: ‘Mary Corse: A Survey in Light’ at LACMA and more

Mary Corse: A Survey in Light First-ever solo museum survey of the artist’s works includes paintings, sculptures and prints. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Nov. 11. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

In Focus: The Camera New exhibit includes a selection of historic cameras plus vintage photographs by Dorothea Lange, Helmut Newton, Andy Warhol, et al. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu