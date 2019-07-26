What’s on TV Saturday July 27: The TV movie ‘V.C. Andrews’ Heaven’ on Lifetime

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Cosa Buona’s chef Zach Pollack shares his most popular Italian American menu items, and Jessica Holmes shows how to use leftover white rice to create an Asian-inspired beef bowl. Then Steve Kuzj shares his favorite BBQ spot in the Valley in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff treats a bloodhound puppy that won’t eat. Also, Hector joins Dr. Jeff to treat a yak. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Wild Singapore Host David Attenborough uncovers the unseen natural treasures of Singapore and explores how wildlife has adapted to the human world in the premiere of this new nature documentary series. 9 p.m. BBC America

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine works his magic at two troubled eateries in back-to-back episodes of this unscripted series. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

To Have and to Hold: Charlotte After an ugly clash at Christine’s party puts Alane’s friendship with Josh and Peter in jeopardy, Josh decides to make a grand gesture by proposing to her in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. OWN

Hanging With the Hendersons Veterinarian Tony Henderson is asked to handle a rare procedure on a young borzoi hound in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

MOVIES

Widows British director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) directed and co-wrote this 2018 British American heist drama about four Chicago women who try to steal $5 million from a local politician to repay a crime boss from whom their late husbands stole before being killed in a failed getaway. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell and Robert Duvall star. 7:45 p.m. HBO

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven Lifetime’s ambitious new five-movie series is drawn from author V.C. Andrews’ novels about the Casteels, an impoverished West Virginia family. In the opener, Heaven Leigh Casteel (Annalise Basso) is determined to repair her family’s reputation, but her alcoholic father sells her and each of her four siblings to different families. Chris McNally and Julie Benz also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Rome in Love A struggling actress (Italia Ricci) is plucked from obscurity in Bend, Ore., to be cast in the Audrey Hepburn role in a remake of the classic romantic comedy “Roman Holiday.” On location in Italy, she spends time with a journalist (Peter Porte) who is writing a high-profile story about her. Isabelle Connolly and Barbara Bouchet also star in this 2019 TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Share Writer-director Pippa Bianco adapted a short film of the same title into this 2019 feature drama, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Newcomer Rhianne Barreto stars as a teenager who is the subject of a cellphone video that seems to show a sexual assault. Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan and J.C. MacKenzie also star. 10 p.m. HBO

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Panel: Jennifer Granholm; Mia Love; Van Jones; David Urban. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Kris Jenner; CBD oil products. 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Boris Johnson is now prime minister of Britain; Brexit; 2020 elections; the economy: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Niall Ferguson; Richard Haass. President Trump’s comments about wiping Afghanistan off the face of the Earth; U.S. negotiations with the Taliban: H.E. Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the U.S. Artificial intelligence and medicine: author Dr. Eric Topol (“Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro. Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. Panel: Joel Payne; Eliana Johnson, Politico; Ed O’Keefe; Michael Crowley, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Presidential candidate Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Meghan McCain (“The View”); Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society. Panel: Karl Rove; Donna Brazile; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Mueller’s testimony; ICE raids: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Caitlin Dickerson, the New York Times; Andrew Marantz, the New Yorker. Covering President Trump’s lies: Amanda Carpenter. The resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor: Carla Minet and Luis Valentin Ortiz, Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Sara Fischer, Axios; Capri Cafaro, Washington Examiner; Sean Spicer; Leslie Marshall. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Billionaire investment fund pioneer Ray Dalio discusses the reform of capitalism; life in Monaco. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

WNBA Basketball 2019 All-Star Game Team Delle Donne versus Team Wilson, 12:30 p.m. ABC

Track and Field USATF Outdoor Championships from Des Moines, Iowa. 1 p.m. NBC

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 1 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Houston Astros visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels host the Baltimore Orioles, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

MLL Lacrosse The All-Star Game returns to Maryland for the first time since 2002, hosted by the Chesapeake Bayhawks, one of MLL’s original franchises, 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. FS1

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships From South Korea: swimming, 9 p.m. and Sunday. 4 a.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.