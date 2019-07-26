Full coverage: ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’

There are 7 stories.
1Justin Chang looks at the evolving legacy of Quentin Tarantino as his latest film “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” hits theaters.
2Here’s where to find the Los Angeles attractions saluted in Quentin Tarantino’s new “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” from Musso & Frank’s to Spahn Ranch.
3Sharon Tate’s life and death became an alluring portrait upon which to hang our what-ifs and darker fascinations.
4The release of Quentin Tarantino’s new movie “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” has become a full-on pop culture event.
5Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s fable set in tumultuous 1969 Tinsel Town.
6Before you see Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” bone up on the musical cosmos of singer-songwriter-scenester-psychopath Charles Manson.
7Sony Pictures fought hard to land Quentin Tarantino’s first film after Weinstein. Will the $90-million bet on originality and star power pay off?