‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ overperforms as ‘Lion King’ continues box office reign

Though it couldn’t topple “Lion King” to achieve box office domination, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” gave the director the best opening weekend of his career, earning $40.4 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

Distributed by Sony, the film marks the director’s biggest opening weekend of any of his nine films, besting 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds,” which debuted to $38 million on its way to $321.5 million in global receipts.

The $90-million film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a TV star on the decline and Brad Pitt as his longtime, long-suffering stunt double. It was well-received with a B CinemaScore and an 85% “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The film is the first Tarantino movie not released by disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein following his studio’s declaration of bankruptcy last year.

Tarantino’s 2012 hit “Django Unchained” opened with $30 million on its way to $425 million globally. Most recently, the director’s 2015 western “The Hateful Eight” earned a relatively modest $155.8 million worldwide with $54 million in North American receipts.

Advertisement

Disney’s live-action “Lion King” adaptation continued its box office reign for a second consecutive weekend, adding $75.5 million (a 61% drop) for a cumulative $350.8 million. The film, which opened with a stellar $191.8 million in North America last weekend, currently stands at $962.7 million in worldwide receipts.

At No. 3, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” added $12.2 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $344.5 million. The film surpassed $1 billion in worldwide receipts earlier this week and currently stands at $1.03 billion.

In fourth place, Disney’s “Toy Story 4" added $9.9 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $395.6 million.

Rounding out the top five, Paramount’s “Crawl” added $4 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $31.5 million.

Advertisement

This week, Universal releases “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” 1091 opens the thriller “Them That Follow” in limited release.