Entertainment & Arts

SoCal dance listings, Aug. 4-11: ‘With Memories on Their Backs,’ Ballet Beyond Borders and more

“With Memories on Their Backs”
Voices Carry presents “With Memories on Their Backs,” spotlighting the plight of refugees, in Little Tokyo on Saturday.
(Voices Carry)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 2, 2019
3 PM
Death and the Maiden American Contemporary Ballet performs artistic director Lincoln Jones’ new work set to Schubert’s classic chamber-music piece. Fashion Theater at California Market Center, 110 E. 9th St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 11. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Kenneth Walker Dance Project The contemporary ballet company presents the new work “In Her Footsteps” set to music from North Africa plus favorite repertoire; with special guest Contempo Ballet. Kenneth Walker Dance Project, Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theatre, CSU Long Beach, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $16.50, $17.50. artful.ly

Ballet Beyond Borders Gala Finale This four-day global cultural-exchange program and celebration of dance culminates with a showcase featuring styles ranging from hip-hop to classical ballet. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 6 p.m. $25-$90. rmbt.org

With Memories on Their Backs As part of the annual Natsumatsuri Family Festival, Voices Carry presents choreographer Chris Emile’s dance-theater piece/processional spotlighting the plight of refugees. The Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 2 and 3 p.m. Free. voicescarryinc.net

Red Bull Dance Your Style Sixteen contestants take part in this freestyle street-dance battle competition. Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10, $15. eventbrite.com

Matt Cooper
