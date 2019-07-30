SoCal dance listings, Aug. 4-11: ‘With Memories on Their Backs,’ Ballet Beyond Borders and more

Death and the Maiden American Contemporary Ballet performs artistic director Lincoln Jones’ new work set to Schubert’s classic chamber-music piece. Fashion Theater at California Market Center, 110 E. 9th St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 11. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Kenneth Walker Dance Project The contemporary ballet company presents the new work “In Her Footsteps” set to music from North Africa plus favorite repertoire; with special guest Contempo Ballet. Kenneth Walker Dance Project, Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theatre, CSU Long Beach, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $16.50, $17.50. artful.ly

Ballet Beyond Borders Gala Finale This four-day global cultural-exchange program and celebration of dance culminates with a showcase featuring styles ranging from hip-hop to classical ballet. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 6 p.m. $25-$90. rmbt.org

With Memories on Their Backs As part of the annual Natsumatsuri Family Festival, Voices Carry presents choreographer Chris Emile’s dance-theater piece/processional spotlighting the plight of refugees. The Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 2 and 3 p.m. Free. voicescarryinc.net

Red Bull Dance Your Style Sixteen contestants take part in this freestyle street-dance battle competition. Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10, $15. eventbrite.com