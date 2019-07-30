SoCal theater listings, Aug. 4-11: ‘Eurydice,’ ‘Zoot Suit,’ ‘Shrek the Musical’ and more

Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

Free to Be Family-friendly interactive-performance series continues with storyteller Victoria Burnett. Skirball Cultural Center, Family Amphitheater, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Sun., noon and 2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($7-$12). (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Ojai Playwrights Conference 2019 New Works Festival This year’s showcase includes workshop productions of new plays by Kimberly Belflower, Inda Craig-Galván, Kimber Lee, Christopher Gabriel Núñez and others. Zalk Theater, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, and Matilija Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai. Starts Sun.; ends Aug. 11. (805) 640-0400. $10, $30; passes, $300. ojaiplays.org

Desus & Mero Live! An evening with the duo behind the popular “Bodega Boys” podcast. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Mon., Wed., 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. axs.com

The Rave-Ons — The Music of Buddy Holly Todd Meredith and band salute the rock ’n’ roll pioneer. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $50-$75. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Advertisement

New Original Works Festival 2019 This showcase for new works by local theater, dance and multimedia artists concludes. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Zoot Suit Shakespeare OC stages Luis Valdez’s fact-based drama about the trials and tribulations of sharp-dressed Mexican American gang members in WWII-era Los Angeles. Phillips Hall Theatre, 1530 W. 17th St., Santa Ana. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 18. $10-$40. shakespeareoc.org

Little Black Dress — The Musical BFFs share life’s ups and downs in this mix of comedy, drama, music and improv; includes strong language and adult content. Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Aug. 9-10. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. $39, $49. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

A Night With The Phantom Broadway’s Chris Mann sings show tunes, standards and more. Feinstein’s at Vitello’s, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. Fri., 8 p.m. $25-$40. ticketfly.com

Advertisement

Shrek the Musical 3-D Theatricals presents the stage adaptation of the 2001 computer-animated fantasy-comedy about an ogre tasked with rescuing a princess. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 25. $45-$85. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Andy Warhol’s Tomato World premiere of Vince Melocchi’s Pittsburgh-set portrait of the Pop artist as a young man. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 22. $25-$34. pacificresidenttheatre.com

Eurydice The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is reimagined from the woman’s perspective in Sarah Ruhl’s fantastical drama. City Garage, Bergamot Station, building T1, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Sept. 15. $20, $25; Sundays: pay what you can, at the door only. (310) 453-9939. citygarage.org

An Evening With Vickie Shaw The comedian shares true-life tales from her life in Texas. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $40, $60. (323) 860-7300. lalgbtcenter.org

Fefu and Her Friends Avant-garde playwright María Irene Fornés’ classic feminist fable mixes comedy, drama and surrealism. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 29. $32-$37. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com

Otherwise Engaged A book publisher’s plans for a peaceful afternoon listening to Wagner are dashed by a stream of constant interruptions in Simon Gray’s 1970s-era dark comedy. Upstairs at the Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 4 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 8. $20. (818) 763-5990. thegrouprep.com

Our Lady of 121st Street Assorted characters reunite in Harlem for the wake of their late mentor in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ dark comedy. Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 15. $10, $20. (818) 452-3153. loftensemble.org

Good Mourning A father grieving the loss of his 9-year-old daughter to leukemia tries to find a way forward in this solo drama from writer-performer Hosea Chanchez. The Hudson MainStage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 8. $25-$35. onstage411.com

Advertisement

The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart Ryan Raftery portrays the lifestyle maven in this comedy with music. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25-$60; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 468-3399. TicketWeb.com

Critics’ Choices

Moby Dick — Rehearsed Director Ellen Geer and a cast of 19 imaginatively bring to life Orson Welles’ 1955 adaptation of Herman Melville’s philosophical whaling novel, constructing the Pequod of little more than a bit of rope and sending it into the rolling Atlantic. The ghostly title cetacean isn’t physically manifested, but we see it nevertheless in the wonder and terror in the actors’ eyes. (D.H.M.) Sun., 4 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 29. $10-$42; 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

I Am Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce In this meticulously-researched solo biography tracing the life and prosecution of the groundbreaking early 1960s comic provocateur, actor Ronnie Marmo and director Joe Mantegna offer subsequent generations not only a sense of who Bruce was, but more importantly why he mattered. (P.B.) Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $40. lennybruceonstage.com

Ragtime: The Musical Although written about America at the dawn of the 20th century, this musical based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel is packed with issues that demand our attention today. It’s a powerfully uplifting tale about people who dare to hope amid even the bleakest circumstances, finding unity in diversity. Director Casey Stangl has cleverly rethought this massive show for a tiny space, making the story at once intimate and epic. (D.H.M.) Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sun., 3 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 11. $25-$49; discounts available. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com