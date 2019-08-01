What’s on TV Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019: ‘Shark Week’ on Discovery Channel

SERIES

iZombie This freewheeling TV adaptation of Chris Roberson and Michael Allred’s DC Comics book series is ending its run after five seasons. The final story line sees the human versus zombie war finally coming to a head. Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson star. 8 p.m. CW

Siren Ben (Alex Roe) faces a choice that will have consequences among mermaids, hybrids and humans, as the truth about mermaids is exposed in the season finale of the mystical series. Eline Powell, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Outpost Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) is taken hostage with a ransom only Talon (Jessica Green) can pay. 9 p.m. CW

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon Bobby Flay and Michael Symon mentor some of America’s most celebrated barbecue experts in this new four-part competition, which also includes the two master chefs competing against each other. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

Flip or Flop Real estate agents Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead flip a home in Rowland Heights in the season premiere. 9 p.m. HGTV

Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) join forces with Holmes’ father (John Noble) to enlist his vast criminal network to help disassemble tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach’s (James Frain) crime prevention system. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Reef Break When a group of criminals hijacks a plane and lands it on the reef, Cat (Poppy Montgomery) improvises a plan to save the passengers in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Blue Sky Metropolis The end of the Cold War brought major layoffs to Southern California, but tech billionaires have chosen the region to launch their space companies. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

No One Saw a Thing This engrossing new true-crime series documents an unsolved murder case in Middle America, highlighting the corrupting and corrosive effect that vigilante activity can have even on residents of a small town. The case garnered international attention in the 1980s when the victim — Ken Rex McElroy, who had terrorized tiny Skidmore, Mo., for decades — was fatally shot in front of nearly 60 townspeople. 11 p.m. Sundance

SHARK WEEK

Return to Shark Island Réunion, an island in the Indian Ocean, has a long-held reputation as a tropical paradise, but recently a critical spike in shark attacks threatens to bring the local economy to its knees. 8 p.m. Discovery

Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe The waters around Guadalupe Island, 150 miles off the coast of Baja California, have long been known to be a favored feeding hot spot for great white sharks, who decimate the abundant seal colonies. Yannis Papastamatiou and Melissa Marquez lead a team of experts using cutting-edge technology and special cameras to record never-before-seen hunting behavior in the crystal-clear waters of Guadalupe. 9 p.m. Discovery

Monster Mako: Perfect Predator Following up on two previous “Shark Week” documentaries focusing on Granders, the largest mako sharks in the world, filmmakers Joe Romeiro and Keith Poe look back at highlights from those earlier documentary efforts, leading up to brand-new footage captured off the coast of California, in which new insights into rare mako behavior are revealed. 10 p.m. Discovery

Shark After Dark Rob Riggle, Bob the Shark and DJ Jauz close out another season. With Howie Mandel and cinematographer Joe Romeiro. 11:02 p.m. Discovery

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Issa Rae; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Vanessa Kirby; Julianne Moore; MONSTA X performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. John Michael Higgins (“America Says”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dwayne Johnson (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”); guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Vanessa Kirby; chef Carla Hall. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Poppy Montgomery; Eugenio Derbez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Diane Guerrero. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Louie Anderson; Matt Braunger. 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hasan Minhaj; Vanessa Kirby; Sam Fender performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rapper Meek Mill. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Milo Ventimiglia; Alison Brie; the Head and the Heart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Bell; Margaret Qualley; Freya Ridings performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Larry Hogan; Tony Shalhoub; Rhianne Barreto; Jeff Quay. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers host the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA.

NFL Preseason Football The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The Denver Broncos versus the Atlanta Falcons, 5 p.m. NBC

X Games From Minneapolis, 6 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Sparks, 7 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.