6 Weekend Picks, including Tchaikovsky and the Trojan Marching Band at the Bowl

Our picks include the Los Angeles Philharmonic's annual "Tchaikovsky Spectacular," the last performances of "Ragtime: The Musical" at Chance Theater in Anaheim and the return of the Long Beach Jazz Festival. Kronos Quartet plays a free outdoor concert, Buddy Holly is remembered at the Laguna Playhouse and the Natsumatsuri Family Festival is in Little Tokyo.

Much bang for your buck

Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey returns to lead the L.A. Phil in the Hollywood Bowl’s annual “Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks.” The program includes selections from the great Russian composer’s beloved ballet “Swan Lake,” the opera “Eugene Onegin” — and, of course, the triumphant “1812” Overture featuring the USC Trojan Marching Band. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $14-$209. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Jennifer Talton is part of the cast of "Ragtime: The Musical," wrapping its run at the Chance Theater in Anaheim. (Doug Catiller)

It’s curtains for ‘Ragtime’

It’s your last weekend to catch Chance Theater’s staging of “Ragtime: The Musical.” Characters from different walks of life rub elbows with the famous and the infamous in early 20th century New York City in this adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s sprawling novel. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $25-$49; discounts available. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com

Grammy winner Poncho Sanchez is among the performers slated for the Long Beach Jazz Festival. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Breezin’ in the LBC

Jazz lovers, prepare to chill out at the 32nd annual Long Beach Jazz Festival. The lineup for this year’s outdoor celebration includes singer-songwriters Eric Benét and Angie Stone, conguero Poncho Sanchez, pianist-singer Patrice Rushen, trumpeters Arturo Sandoval and Terence Blanchard and the Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman. Rainbow Lagoon Park, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 6-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $60-$233.34. longbeachjazzfestival.com

Kronos Quartet will perform a free concert at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey on Thursday. (Erik Kabik / Retna Digital)

Some strings attached

The Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series continues with the venerable San Francisco-based contemporary-classical ensemble Kronos Quartet. Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. Reservations at eventbrite.com.

Children of all ages can enjoy arts and crafts at the annual Natsumatsuri Family Festival at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. (R.M. Watanabe)

Fun for the whole family

Bring the kids to Little Tokyo for the annual Natsumatsuri Family Festival. There will be hands-on arts and crafts such as hat-making and origami, a scavenger hunt, storytelling, face painting and a photo booth, plus traditional treats to sample. Performers include taiko drum group Kishin Daiko, gayageum player Joyce Kwon and dance-theater company Voices Carry. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. janm.org

This’ll be the day

Laguna Playhouse launches its “Sounds of Summer” series with “The Rave-Ons — The Music of Buddy Holly.” Todd Meredith and band salute the bespectacled rock ’n’ roll pioneer in this tribute show. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $50-$75. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com