What’s on TV Thursday: The series finale of ‘Elementary’ on CBS

SERIES

The Outpost Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, guest star Reece Ritchie) embark on a quest to return to Talon’s childhood home, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) gets proof of how valuable Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) is. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars, with guest star Amita Suman. 8 p.m. CW

MasterChef Judge Aarón Sánchez gives the contestants a quick demo on how to make his family recipe for chorizo sausage, then the cooks have just under an hour to prepare a dish incorporating their own version of homemade sausage. 8 p.m. Fox

Two Sentence Horror Stories In the first of two new episodes of the anthology series, the ghost of an abusive husband continues to torment his family even after his death. In the second, a nanny fights to protect the autistic child in her care during a horrifying home invasion. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW

Family Food Fight The two remaining family teams face an amuse-bouche challenge and then must use ingredients handpicked by the judges in the season finale. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon Bobby Flay and Michael Symon try to best each other in a regional barbecue challenge, and the final four pitmasters are tasked with cooking a style of barbecue unique to an area of the country. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mountain Men Tom and Sean confront a threat from coyotes, while Raleigh and Eustace recruit some much-needed help as they try to build their lookout cabin in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. History

Elementary When Arthur Conan Doyle wanted to end his literary series about the great detective Sherlock Holmes, he had his hero plummet to his death while fighting an enemy over the Reichenbach Falls. This contemporary mystery series ends with Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) vying against a tech billionaire named Otto Reichenbach (James Frain). Lucy Liu also stars in the series finale, with Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill. 10 p.m. CBS

Reef Break A women’s surf competition turns deadly in this new episode. Poppy Montgomery stars. 10 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Anna and the Apocalypse Adapted from an earlier short film, director John McPhail’s 2017 Scottish Christmas zombie musical stars an ensemble cast made up almost entirely of unknowns, in a wild horror yarn about a group of teenagers trying to save friends who are stranded at a local school on the night of a Christmas show, as a zombie infection begins spreading through their community. Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire and Christopher Leveaux star. 9:45 p.m. Epix

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Clear the Shelters; “This Old House.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Judge Lynn Toler (“Divorce Court”); the Miz, WWE. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gabrielle Union (“L.A.’s Finest”); Craig Ferguson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Piper Perabo; author Linsey Davis; Rebecca Minkoff. (N) noon KABC

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Travolta; Marlon Wayans; Mary Beth Keane. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kirsten Dunst; Adam Devine; Lee Pace. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gerard Butler; David Alan Grier; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Douglas; Will Forte; Nicole Byer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; MJ Rodriguez; Nate Smith with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 Little League World Series Cronulla (Sydney, Australia) versus Pabao (Willemstad, Curacao), 10 a.m. ESPN; Barrington (R.I.) versus Loudoun South (South Riding, Va.), noon ESPN; South Korea versus Venezuela, 2 p.m. ESPN; Coon Rapids Andover American (Minn.) versus Bowling Green Eastern (Bowling Green, Ky.), 4 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.