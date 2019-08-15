‘Maisel Day’ 30-cent gas promo blamed for traffic snarl near 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

We got the traffic! Leave it to Midge Maisel to snarl Los Angeles’ already-busy streets.

Motorists took to Twitter on Thursday to blame a “Maisel Day” promotion, namely the 30-cent-a-gallon gas prices at a Chevron near the 10 Freeway, for further delaying their commutes.

Broadcast TV reports indicated that the promotion had been shut down, but a rep for Amazon Prime Video, Alana Russo, told The Times that wasn’t the case.

Russo said police were counting the number of cars to ensure there aren’t too many in line before they bring more in. Amazon is also working with police to make sure that the traffic “doesn’t get out of hand.”

The 1950s-era pricing is pegged to the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Emmy Awards campaign, which is offering deep discounts at businesses all over L.A., but is reportedly causing major traffic delays near Cloverfield Boulevard and Michigan Avenue in Santa Monica.

“Increased vehicle traffic near Cloverfield and Michigan, Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible,” a 10:27 a.m. tweet from the Santa Monica Police Dept. warned.

A spokeswoman for SMPD did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for further comment.

Patch reported that Santa Monica police arrived in the area to provide traffic control and had traffic moving along by 10 a.m.

But shortly after that, traffic on the already-crowded 10 Freeway near the area was moving under 10 miles per hour.

LA #MaiselDay participants: Entrance to the gas station is North on Cloverfield to east on Michigan Avenue. Cue line is on 24th. We cannot impede traffic on Cloverfield. Thank you! — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) August 15, 2019

A minor two-car accident with no injuries was also reported in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“I don’t think we’re going to close any off-ramps,” said Officer Vance Perreira of the CHP told The Times. But he noted that “everyone is going to want to get a full tank of gas” at that price, so he was not surprised by the backup.

Here’s what a few of the frustrated commuters had to say:

As I wait in line for 30 cent gas, I'm reminded that traffic was probably not as bad in Maisel's Day as it is now. #maiselday — Katherine Botts (@Katherine_Botts) August 15, 2019

Maisel Day would have been a better idea if we had the same number of cars on the road as in the 50’s... #maiselday #traffic — Kevin Temmer (@KevinTemmer) August 15, 2019

While this is cool in theory, some of these promotions are jamming up the freeway traffic 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/Ly118SHXWP — Amy Hermes (@amyhermes) August 15, 2019

$0.30 gas off for now, probably due to the crazy traffic it was causing during rush hour. Police shut down 24th Street by 9:30, try again later #maiselday — Crystina (@bobbieness) August 15, 2019

Times staff reporter Christie D’Zurilla and intern Christi Carras contributed to this report.