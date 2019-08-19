Dwayne Johnson (finally!) marries Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson finally put a rock on it this weekend, marrying longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

“We do,” the “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and “Ballers” star also known as the Rock posted on his Instagram account early Monday morning, calling out his wedding date as Sunday in Hawaii and adding, “Pōmaika’i (blessed).”

Johnson and Hashian, who share two children together, are pictured wearing all white, with a lei for him and flowers for her, standing on a grassy bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The 47-year-old actor is father to Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, with music producer Hashian, who is 34. He has an older daughter, 18-year-old Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The former pro wrestler’s 10-year marriage to Garcia — who has been a producer on many of his films, including “Rampage” and next summer’s “Jungle Cruise” — ended amicably with a divorce finalized in 2007. Garcia has remained his manager.

Congratulations, in the form of comments on the Instagram post, came from famous friends including Kevin Hart, Diddy, Tom Brady, J.J. Watt, Jessica Chastain and Ryan Reynolds.

The couple has been an item for 12 years, though it’s unclear when they got engaged. Despite not marrying Hashian until Sunday, Johnson has called Hashian “my wife” for a while.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told “Entertainment Tonight” in July 2018. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.”