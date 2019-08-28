Museums in L.A. this week: Nigerian artworks at the Fowler Museum and more

Here is a list of museum shows opening Sept. 1-8:

Openings

New Voices: The 2019 Student Art Exhibition Paintings, photographs, sculpture, etc., by students at East Los Angeles College. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Starts Tue.; ends Nov. 2. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Esther Williams: The Swimming Queen of the Silver Screen Exhibit charts Williams’ life and career from competitive swimmer to star of “aquamusicals” in the 1940s-50s. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Starts Fri.; ends March 8. $15, $17; 15 and under, free. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

Centennial: 100 Years of Otis College Alumni Works by notable alumni from the 1920s to the 2010s. Otis College of Art and Design, Ben Maltz Gallery, 9045 Lincoln Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Dec. 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. otis.edu

Clay LA Annual two-day curated ceramic marketplace and fundraiser. Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat., next Sun. $5, $7; veterans, active military and children under 10, free; VIP early access, $20. (323) 937-4230. cafam.org

Collecting Long Beach: Seven Decades From the Permanent Collection Long Beach Museum of Art’s newly renovated LBMA Downtown space reopens with this exhibition featuring works by 36 Long Beach-based artists. 356 E. 3rd St., Long Beach. Starts Sat.; ends Nov. 3. $8, $10. Closed Mon.-Wed. (562) 317-7300. lbma.org

On Display in the Walled City: Nigeria at the British Empire Exhibition, 1924–1925 38 objects by male and female Nigerian artists from the Fowler’s Wellcome Collection. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 12. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu