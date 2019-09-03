Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Classic movies, film festivals in L.A. this week: ‘The Master,’ Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ and more

Philip Seymour Hoffman in “The Master”
Philip Seymour Hoffman in “The Master.”
(The Weinstein Company)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 8, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., for Sept. 8-15:

Blue / White / Red Triple bill features all three films in director Krzysztof Kieślowski’s 1990s-era “Three Colors” trilogy of foreign-language dramas starring, respectively, Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy and Irène Jacob. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 5 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

A Life for Football Bio-drama about Kurt Landauer, former president of soccer club FC Bayern Munich, who was imprisoned by the Nazis at Dachau but survived to rebuild the team after WWII; in German with English subtitles. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

The Endless Summer The OC Parks Sunset Cinema series presents this classic 1966 surfing documentary. Salt Creek Beach, 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. Fri., 6 p.m. Free. ocparks.com

Hedwig and the Angry Inch John Cameron Mitchell directs and stars in this big-screen adaptation of the musical about a transgender rock singer from East Berlin; with Michael Pitt, Andrea Martin. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

All About Eve Outdoor screening of Joseph L. Mankiewicz’ 1950 backstage drama about a Broadway diva and her young rival; with Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, George Sanders, Marilyn Monroe. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $18. cinespia.org

Grand Park + Outfest Presents Proud Picnic + Movie Night Evening-long event includes a screening of Michael Barnett’s documentary “Changing the Game” about transgender high school athletes, plus short films, panel discussions, food trucks and a live DJ. Grand Park, Performance Lawn, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 5 to 10 p.m. Free. grandparkla.org

The Master An alcoholic WWII veteran who falls under the sway of an author and self-styled religious leader in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 drama. With Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance 2017 documentary follows six surviving Navajo code talkers on a trip to revisit WWII-era battle sites on islands in the Pacific theater. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free for veterans or with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. theautry.org

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Film Festival InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Films by emerging filmmakers from the U.S., Latin America, etc. Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 3:30 to 11 p.m. $10; passes, $15. newfilmmakersla.com

Selena Jennifer Lopez portrays the beloved Tejano singer in writer-director Gregory Nava’s 1997 bio-drama; with Edward James Olmos, Constance Marie. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Next Sun., 8:15 p.m. $18, $25. themontalban.com

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesFilm FestivalsThings to Do
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
